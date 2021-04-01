EnrichHER Announces $5,000 Grant For Businesses Led By Women And Founders Of Color

ATLANTA, April 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- EnrichHER, the only digital platform that connects women and founders of color to capital, has announced the launch of the EnrichHER Small Business Grant for $5,000. Designed to boost various operations needs from purchasing new equipment to implementing a marketing campaign, the grant is now accepting applications from U.S.-based businesses owned by women and entrepreneurs of color.

Interested business owners can apply online at enrichher.com . The deadline is April 23. A grant recipient will be chosen and announced on May 14.

"This is the 5th round of our business grant program and we couldn't be more proud to offer another opportunity for women and founders of color to access funds that can help them reach their next milestone," says Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, founder and CEO of EnrichHER, which has funded over 160 companies with more than $14M dollars since launching in 2017. "Women own 40% of businesses in the U.S. but receive only 4% of business loans. Our mission is to change that. The EnrichHER grant program brings us closer to our goal of empowering women-led, Black-owned and POC-owned businesses through capital, coaching and community."

Grant applicants will receive information on financing options as well as educational resources and webinars for business growth. They'll also be able to access the EnrichHER newsletter which provides subscribers with over $50,000 in grant opportunities, pitch competitions and more each week.

ABOUT ENRICHHER

EnrichHER is a financial technology platform that matches revenue-generating companies led by women and founders of color to individual and institutional sources of funding. Since 2017, EnrichHER has deployed upwards of $4 million through its platform and matched business-owners to $13 million in working capital through its Accelerator. By providing capital, coaching, and connections, we are fueling the fastest-growing demographic of business owners. Our network has engaged with over 23,000 advocates through its digital community and in-person activations.

ABOUT DR. NOVELLUS

Dr. Roshawnna Novellus is the Founder and CEO of EnrichHER, a financial technology platform that matches revenue-generating companies led by women and founders of color to individual and institutional sources of funding. Dr. Novellus is a gender equality advocate who believes in economic empowerment and inclusive economic growth. Dr. Novellus holds a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering, with a Minor in Finance, a Masters of Science in Information Technology emphasizing Information System Engineering, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management Economics, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering – achieving Summa Cum Laude in each. Roshawnna served on the Commission on Women for the City of Atlanta and was honored as one of the Women Who Means Business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, one of the 40 Under 40 by Georgia Trend, a Halcyon Fellow for Social Impact, one of the Top 25 Disruptors and Innovators in Tech, one of the 27 Black Founders and Investors to watch in 2019 by PitchBook, a LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology, and winner of the the FinTech South 2020 Innovation Challenge.

