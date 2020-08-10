EnrichHER Launches All Rise Factory Program to Fund 100+ Women-Led Businesses

ATLANTA, Aug. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- According to CNBC, in venture capital , men still get the lion's share of funding; while according to Pitchbook, only 2% of capital goes to U.S.-based female-only founder teams. Of the 2%, women of color get only a fraction. EnrichHER is on a mission to change these statistics with their All Rise Factory Program.

During COVID-19 shutdowns and restrictions across the nation and the world, small businesses have suffered the most. You've heard about companies "pivoting" to urgently change their business plan and continue to bring in the revenue needed to survive this pandemic. This is EnrichHER's pivot and this is how it works.

"When the pandemic hit, I immediately became concerned about how black-owned and women-led businesses would be impacted. We're already underfunded and under supported, so how could we navigate this ongoing instability? I spent countless hours helping our EnrichHER members by helping them navigate the PPP and accessing applications for other external resources. Eventually, I realized that our internal framework also needed to address this national and global economic shift. My solution is the All Rise Factory program, through which we plan to fund over 500+ companies by helping them access over $50 Million." - Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, Founder and CEO of EnrichHER.

Whether you are looking to fund a company with women leaders or you are a business looking for a grant or a loan, All Rise Factory works for you.

Join with as little as $97 . Instead of buying a new pair of sneakers, a bottle of wine or perhaps that last minute impulse buy from the electronics section at Target, choose to help one of our women-led and vetted businesses at EnrichHER.com. Your capital can help 8+ businesses reach their goals.

EnrichHER gives funders a seamless way for their capital to have a larger impact by leveraging the power of collective funding for our community of visionaries. Lend or Donate: You Decide. EnrichHER offers the options to lend or donate funds. You decide which option works best for you.

For more information on how you can get involved please visit www.EnrichHER.com. Follow us on social media @ienrichher.

About EnrichHER:

EnrichHER offers funders the opportunity to loan, donate, or invest capital to companies that have women in leadership roles. Our New Majority founders come from diverse racial and economic backgrounds.When you are ready, you can join as a member for only $97. EnrichHER has already deployed $3 Million to 71 companies and plans to deploy $50 million in 2020 to support women-led ventures in the United States. Our Network, EnrichHER Society has engaged with 23,000 business owners, and has over 900 businesses active members on our community platform.

About Dr. Roshawnna Novellus, CEO:

Dr. Roshawnna Novellus is the Founder and CEO of EnrichHER, a financial platform that connects female entrepreneurs with lenders who want to earn a return on their investment while fueling the growth of women-led businesses. Dr. Novellus is a gender equality advocate who believes in economic empowerment and inclusive economic growth. Dr. Novellus holds a Ph.D. in Systems Engineering, with a Minor in Finance, a Masters of Science in Information Technology emphasizing Information System Engineering, a Bachelor of Arts in Business Management Economics, and a Bachelor of Science in Computer Engineering – achieving Summa Cum Laude in each. Roshawnna served on the Commission on Women for the City of Atlanta and was honored as one of the Women Who Means Business by the Atlanta Business Chronicle, one of the 40 Under 40 by Georgia Trend, a Halcyon Fellow for Social Impact, one of the Top 25 Disruptors and Innovators in Tech, one of the 27 Black Founders and Investors to watch in 2019 by PitchBook, and LinkedIn Top Voice in Technology.

