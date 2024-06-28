Enriching Students' Summer Break with "Zapshot BFF Summer Giveaway"

LOS ANGELES, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As students embark on their summer break, Zapshot is announcing the launch of the "Zapshot BFF Summer Giveaway."

Zapshot, a chat app featuring voice messaging, recently initiated a campaign called "Student Life with Zapshot," aimed at listening to and supporting students. As part of this initiative, the company seeks to enrich  students' summer break.

The "Zapshot BFF Summer Giveaway" is designed to make summer more exciting and memorable for students by giving away original Zapshot merchandise that's perfect for summer activities with friends.

Many students have begun planning trips and activities for summer and they're thrilled to share fun times with friends. Through the "Zapshot BFF Summer Giveaway," we ask students who they want to enjoy their summer with, and we will give away a set of caps and clear bags to ten winners (five pairs). For more details, please visit Zapshot's official Instagram page!

Zapshot aims to create a next-generation app that enhances communication to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances into conversations. We will continue to listen to students' voices and implement various initiatives to support them.

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/zapshotapp
Website: https://www.zapshot.me/

About Zapshot:
Zapshot is currently available on iOS with a mission to change the way younger generations like Gen Z, communicate. It breaks the limitations of traditional text chat by introducing a more engaging, personalized method of communication. Zapshot allows users to convey not just words, but also emotions and nuances into conversations. Starting with the vibrant community at UCLA, our goal at PH7, Ltd. is to make online communication more intimate, engaging, and expressive for the new generations.

Company Information:
PH7, Ltd. is a startup dedicated to developing Zapshot, a new social media application specializing in audio. Based primarily in Los Angeles, USA, the company brings together a diverse and global team. Devoted to reshaping how the new generations communicate, PH7, Ltd. is leading the way in creating the future of communication tools that cater to the evolving needs of today's digital natives.

