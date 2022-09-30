Enrique Martinez's new book "INFIDELITY: A PAINFUL ROAD TO LONELINESS" is an edifying piece on the betrayal and deception that come with infidelity.

NEW YORK, Sept. 30, 2022 /PRNewswire-HISPANIC PR WIRE/ -- Enrique Martinez, a diligent and passionate individual, has completed his new book "INFIDELITY: A PAINFUL ROAD TO LONELINESS": a deeply absorbing read about the secret life of a cheating husband. As a young boy, Alejandro heard a lot of stories from his grandfather. One of those was a story about his great-grandfather's best friend who got cheated on by his wife. Alejandro's grandfather witnessed the neighborhood chaos during that time and he promised to not commit that grave mistake. He was a man who values fidelity and respects women. Alejandro also upholds the same values. He's a responsible father and husband not until he met a woman who totally swept him off his feet.

Enrique Martinez

Martinez shares, "I became a father at fifteen. At my young age, I wanted to play at being an adult, and the responsibilities were coming day by day in my new chapter as a father. During my boy's first birthday, I had the opportunity, over dinner at my house, to tell my mother that I would soon marry Elizabeth. She took my hand and said, 'You two are too young to take such a huge step. Life is just beginning for both of you, and you still have a very long way to go and meet many more people.'

Regardless of her words that night, my decision to continue with the civil wedding remained solid, and a couple of months later I married Elizabeth, thinking at that moment that she was the woman with whom I would share the rest of my life.

Without knowing that after three years, my mother's words would resonate in my head when the most important person in my life appeared in my world.

It would really be incredible if we had a crystal ball to see our future and thus make better decisions. Believing in destiny was not important to me. I thought that life was what we were building day by day with our actions. But destiny would arrive very soon, planning step-by-step the exact moment when he would knock on the door of my heart. That sudden change in life would bring a hurricane of problems and many conflicts for Elizabeth, my family, and for that person who came to change my way of seeing life and loving in an extraordinary way."

Published by Page Publishing, Enrique Martinez's interesting tale follows the reversal of a man from a trusted husband to an unfaithful one. The first part of this series focuses on the beginning of the temptation and how he became a willing victim of this treacherous affair.

This contemporary book will open a lot of rooms for discussion.

Readers who wish to experience this interesting work can purchase "INFIDELITY: A PAINFUL ROAD TO LONELINESS" at bookstores everywhere, or online at the Apple iTunes Store, Amazon, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

