Enrique Olivares joins Centivo as Chief Technology Officer

BUFFALO, N.Y., Nov. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Centivo, a new type of health plan for self-funded employers anchored around leading providers of value-based care, announced today that Enrique Olivares has joined the firm as Chief Technology Officer. In this role, Enrique will lead the IT organization, responsible for all technology functions and initiatives across the enterprise. He will also become a member of the leadership team and report to Centivo's Chief Product Officer, Alan Cohen.

Enrique Olivares, Chief Technology Officer, Centivo

"We are continuously enhancing our business infrastructure and platforms to ensure we offer our market leading technology to grow and serve our customers," said Cohen. "As we strengthen our core capabilities and further improve the experience of our members, providers, employers and benefit advisors, Enrique's deep knowledge and record of success in our industry will be an excellent addition to our leadership team."

Enrique brings more than 25 years of health plan and business transformation experience to Centivo. He joins the firm from Point32Health, where he most recently served as Vice President of Integration. In this role he developed the integration roadmap and drove its execution that brought together two multi-billion-dollar regional health insurers. Earlier in his career, Enrique held senior positions of increasing responsibility at Point32Health, Tufts Health Plan, Aetna and Deloitte Consulting.

Enrique holds a BS degree in Computer Science from the University of Arizona.

"I am very excited to be part of Centivo's mission of health plan transformation," said Olivares. "I have seen first-hand how successful businesses strategically utilize technology to drive efficiency and market differentiation, and I look forward to moving Centivo forward in my new role."

About Centivo

Centivo is an innovative health plan for self-funded employers, on a mission to bring affordable, high-quality healthcare to the millions of workers who struggle to pay their medical bills. Anchored around a primary care-based ACO model, Centivo saves employers 15 to 30 percent compared to traditional insurance carriers. Employees also realize significant savings through our free primary care (including virtual), predictable copay and no-deductible benefit plan design. Centivo works with employers ranging in size from 51 employees to Fortune 500 companies. For more information, visit centivo.com.

