Enrique Perez's New Book Pequeñas Puertas Para Inmenso Pensar En Recordar, Is A Heartwarming Collection Of Poems About Life's Poignant And Unexpected Moments

Enrique Perez said this about his book: "In a simple way, written in some of these thoughts, open the door to anyone who wants something to understand. We all have the ability to expand our thinking. Sometimes we do not know the capacity of what we can achieve, if we knew each other deeply, each of us personally, how much we would learn to develop better in life. Your talents and gifts, with skill, knowledge will add to you."

Published by Page Publishing, Enrique Perez's new book Pequeñas Puertas para Inmenso Pensar en Recordar captures the essence of life that will surely bring grace and wisdom to those who partake in this book's poetic realizations.

Consumers who wish to be enamored by soulful verses about life's beauty and wisdom can purchase Pequeñas Puertas para Inmenso Pensar en Recordar in any bookstore or online at Apple iTunes, Amazon.com, Google Play, or Barnes and Noble.

For additional information or inquiries, you can contact Page Publishing, through the following number: 866-315-2708.

