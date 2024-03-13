Enrollees Love Their Medicare Advantage Plans, Especially When They Picked Them With Help From a Licensed Insurance Agent, eHealth Report Finds

Survey of more than 2,100 Medicare Advantage enrollees finds working with a licensed agent corresponds to higher satisfaction and confidence

97% of enrollees want the government to defend access to Medicare Advantage plans



AUSTIN, Texas, March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In recent years, government regulators have engaged in laudable efforts to weed out bad actors from the Medicare Advantage market. However, recent and proposed rules that risk making it harder for beneficiaries to get effective help from legitimate licensed agents and brokers could upset beneficiaries and lead to lower satisfaction with coverage.

These are the suggestions from original research published today by eHealth, Inc. (Nasdaq: EHTH) (eHealth.com), a leading online private health insurance marketplace. In a survey of more than 2,100 Medicare Advantage enrollees, eHealth found:

A strong majority of enrollees are satisfied with their Medicare Advantage plans and confident in their choice: Overall, 93% are "satisfied" or "very satisfied" with their coverage; the same portion (93%) express confidence that the plan they selected is the right one for their personal needs.





70% of those who spoke with a licensed agent when selecting a plan are "very satisfied" with their coverage, compared to 60% of those who did not speak with an agent. Similarly, 66% of those who spoke with a licensed agent are "very confident" they selected the right plan for their needs, compared to 55% among those who did not speak to an agent. Many rely on personal help from licensed agents to pick the right plan for them: Among those who spoke with a licensed agent, 85% say they don't believe they could have found the right plan for their personal needs without the help they received from a licensed agent.

Read the full report.

eHealth's findings are based on a survey of 2,164 Medicare beneficiaries enrolled in Medicare Advantage plans. The survey was conducted in February of 2024. Responses were drawn from those who had enrolled in coverage through eHealth and from among Medicare beneficiaries in the general population. Refer to the methodology note in the report for more details.

