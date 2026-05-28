EnrollHere Announces Strategic Partnership with Medicare Express to Expand Access to High-Intent Medicare Consumer Meetings

PINEHURST, N.C., May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnrollHere Inc., the modern system of record for insurance distribution, today announced a strategic partnership with Medicare Express, a leading Medicare consumer meeting and engagement organization serving agencies, FMOs, carriers, and licensed field agents.

“This partnership strengthens the value of the consumer meetings Medicare Express delivers by connecting them to a modern operational ecosystem built specifically for insurance distribution,” said Doug Winslow, Co-Founder of Medicare Express. “Together, we can help agencies and agents work more efficiently, improve the consumer experience, and drive stronger long-term outcomes.”

Rather than operating as a marketplace itself, EnrollHere provides the underlying technology, intelligence, routing, compliance, and operational systems that allow organizations to build and manage scalable distribution environments. Through this partnership, organizations can integrate Medicare Express consumer meetings directly into existing EnrollHere workflows and operations.

The result is a streamlined way for agencies and field organizations to manage consumer acquisition, agent routing, compliance oversight, reporting, and day-to-day operational workflows within one operating environment.

Medicare Express helps licensed agents and agencies connect with high-intent Medicare beneficiaries. These consumer interactions are designed to support relationship-based selling, improve agent engagement, and create a more efficient consumer experience.

Through this partnership, agencies and field organizations using EnrollHere can better manage Medicare Express in-person meetings within their existing workflows, including calendar-based matching, territory alignment, real-time routing, compliance visibility, and performance tracking.

Medicare Express consumer meeting solutions include:

Pre-qualified, in-person Medicare meetings synchronized directly to agents' calendars

Territory and schedule-based matching based on agent availability

Optimized routing designed to align meeting flow with agent capacity, market needs, and performance goals

Face-to-face consumer meetings designed to support relationship-based Medicare sales

High-intent consumer interactions designed to improve engagement and conversion outcomes

EnrollHere continues to invest in technology infrastructure purpose-built for insurance distribution organizations. The platform combines AI, machine learning, behavioral intelligence, real-time data infrastructure, compliance tools, reporting, lifecycle management, and a proprietary hierarchy and rules engine to help organizations operate more efficiently at scale.

The EnrollHere platform supports organizations by helping them:

Build and manage scalable distribution ecosystems

Route meetings and inbound opportunities intelligently across agents, agencies, and operational teams

Leverage AI-driven compliance oversight and behavioral intelligence

Connect marketing performance directly to policy outcomes and retention

Improve operational visibility, efficiency, and scalability across the full consumer lifecycle

Support complex organizational structures, licensing models, and operational rules through dynamic hierarchy management

"Our mission has always been to help agencies, carriers, providers, and field agents gain access to modern technology solutions that improve both operational performance and the consumer experience," said Tyler Rees, Founder and CEO of EnrollHere. "We believe the future of insurance distribution will be driven by organizations that leverage advancements in AI, machine learning, data intelligence, and automation to better serve consumers while operating more efficiently and responsibly."

While EnrollHere maintains strong roots in Medicare Advantage distribution, the company continues to expand its capabilities across additional insurance product lines and the broader healthcare ecosystem, including partnerships and integrations that support carriers, providers, agencies, contact centers, and field distribution organizations.

"This partnership strengthens the value of the consumer meetings Medicare Express delivers by connecting them to a modern operational ecosystem built specifically for insurance distribution," said Doug Winslow, Co-Founder of Medicare Express. "Together, we can help agencies and agents work more efficiently, improve the consumer experience, and drive stronger long-term outcomes."

About EnrollHere

EnrollHere Inc. is a healthcare distribution technology company focused on building modern infrastructure for insurance and healthcare distribution organizations. The EnrollHere platform serves as a system of record for agencies, FMOs, carriers, providers, and contact centers by connecting marketing, telephony, compliance, policy management, commissions, reporting, and behavioral intelligence into one unified operational environment.

The platform is designed to help organizations simplify operations, optimize performance, and scale responsibly across the full consumer lifecycle.

About Medicare Express

Medicare Express is a premier Medicare consumer engagement and meeting organization that helps licensed agents and agencies connect with high-intent Medicare consumers through in-person meetings. The company specializes in delivering qualified consumer interactions designed to improve engagement, meeting quality, and conversion outcomes for Medicare sales organizations.

Media Contact

Alice Heitchue

EnrollHere Inc.

[email protected]

www.enrollhere.com

SOURCE EnrollHere