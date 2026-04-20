EnrollHere Inc. Announces Investment from Aquiline to Advance Technology for Medicare Advantage Distribution

The investment supports enrollment quality, compliance, and lifetime value through an AI-powered system of record for insurance distribution

NEW YORK and PINEHURST, N.C., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnrollHere Inc., an AI-powered platform and system of record for insurance distribution, today announced an investment from Aquiline that will help EnrollHere advance technology for Medicare Advantage distribution, improve enrollment quality, strengthen compliance, and drive greater lifetime value.

Founded in 2024 and headquartered in Pinehurst, N.C., EnrollHere supports agencies, field marketing organizations, and carriers operating in the Medicare Advantage market. The platform helps organizations improve enrollment quality, strengthen compliance, and drive better operational and financial outcomes across the consumer lifecycle. Medicare Advantage continues to be one of the fastest-growing segments in U.S. healthcare, increasing demand for scalable, compliant distribution infrastructure.

EnrollHere recently launched EnrollHere Complete™, an AI-powered platform that connects previously fragmented systems across marketing, call-center infrastructure, agent activity, compliance oversight, policy lifecycle management, commissions, and financial payments. By unifying these signals into a single system of record, EnrollHere provides a complete view of how marketing sources, agent behavior, and operational decisions impact member outcomes and lifetime value.

Aquiline has a history of supporting companies that operate at the intersection of insurance, technology, and healthcare, and Aquiline's Insurance Tech and Services practice has made more than 15 investments in the space over the years. The investment in EnrollHere continues the momentum and reflects a shared conviction that Medicare Advantage, one of the fastest-growing segments in U.S. healthcare, requires modern, purpose-built infrastructure to scale.

Built for Medicare Advantage Distribution

Medicare Advantage distribution is one of the most complex and highly regulated environments in healthcare. Agencies and carriers must manage consumer acquisition, compliance requirements, agent performance, and financial reconciliation across disconnected systems.

EnrollHere addresses these challenges by delivering a unified operating environment that enables organizations to simplify operations, optimize performance, and grow at scale. The platform creates a single source of truth across the distribution lifecycle, allowing agencies and carriers to operate with greater transparency, control, and accountability.

Leadership Commentary

Tyler Rees, CEO and Founder of EnrollHere, said:

"Medicare distribution is one of the most complex consumer marketplaces in healthcare, and the agencies and carriers operating in it deserve technology that makes compliance and quality the default, not the exception. Aquiline's investment allows us to accelerate our mission, deepen our capabilities, and continue building the system of record for insurance distribution."

Thomas Lynch, Principal at Aquiline, said:

"We are excited to support Tyler and the EnrollHere team and have been impressed by what they have built to date. EnrollHere is addressing critical challenges in the Medicare Advantage distribution market, and we look forward to leveraging our strategic network and our experience in insurance distribution in order to facilitate the company's growth and expand its footprint."

Supporting the Next Phase of Growth

EnrollHere will continue to invest in its AI Intelligence Layer, expand its unified platform capabilities, and support agencies and carriers as they navigate increasing regulatory complexity and market demand.

The investment positions EnrollHere to further define the infrastructure layer for Medicare Advantage distribution, enabling organizations to improve performance, reduce risk, and capture greater lifetime value.

About EnrollHere Inc.

EnrollHere Inc. is an AI-powered technology platform and system of record built to support modern Medicare Advantage distribution. The platform enables agencies, carriers, and distribution organizations to improve enrollment quality, strengthen compliance, and drive better operational and financial outcomes by unifying telephony, enrollment systems, policy lifecycle management, commissions, compliance workflows, and financial infrastructure into a single operating environment.

Learn more at www.enrollhere.com.

About Aquiline

Aquiline is a global private investment firm with offices in New York, London, and Philadelphia that focuses on financial services and technology. As of December 31, 2025, Aquiline had approximately $12 billion of assets under management and deployed approximately $8.3 billion of capital across the firm's strategies since inception.

For more information about Aquiline, its investment professionals, and its portfolio companies, visit www.aquiline.com.

Media Contact – EnrollHere, Inc.

Alice Heitchue, Corporate Communications

(910) 540-0740

[email protected]

Media Contact – Aquiline

Lawton King, Media Relations

(202) 713-0460

[email protected]



Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2959413/EnrollHere_Logo.jpg

SOURCE EnrollHere