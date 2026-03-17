EnrollHere Introduces the AI Intelligence Layer for Medicare Distribution

New platform connects behavioral intelligence, compliance oversight, and embedded financial infrastructure to improve transparency, optimize lifetime value, and protect Medicare beneficiaries.

PINEHURST, N.C., March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- EnrollHere, a next-generation healthcare distribution technology company, today announced the launch of EnrollHere Complete™ , an AI-powered intelligence platform designed to power, measure, and safeguard the Medicare distribution ecosystem.

Developed in collaboration with leading data and cloud infrastructure providers including Google Cloud and Databricks, the platform introduces a behavioral intelligence layer that analyzes operational, financial, and consumer engagement signals across the entire Medicare distribution lifecycle.

New platform connects behavioral intelligence, compliance oversight, and financial infrastructure in one system. Post this Behavioral Intelligence Layer

EnrollHere Complete™ connects previously fragmented systems across marketing, call center infrastructure, agent activity, compliance oversight, policy lifecycle management, commissions, and financial payments into a unified intelligence environment.

By connecting these signals into one system, organizations gain visibility into how marketing sources, agent behavior, consumer engagement, and operational decisions ultimately influence member outcomes and realized lifetime value.

A Behavioral Intelligence Layer for Medicare Distribution

At the core of EnrollHere Complete™ is what the company describes as an end-to-end lifetime value intelligence system powered by agentic AI.

Unlike traditional platforms that primarily record operational transactions, the EnrollHere platform analyzes behavioral patterns across the consumer journey, including:

Consumer engagement and shopping behavior

Marketing source attribution and lead generation dynamics

Call routing infrastructure and contact center interactions

Agent performance and compliance workflows

Policy lifecycle outcomes, retention patterns, and realized lifetime value

By analyzing these signals across millions of consumer interactions, the platform provides organizations with intelligence that helps improve marketing allocation, optimize call routing strategies, strengthen compliance oversight, enhance agent performance, and increase long-term member satisfaction.

This intelligence allows organizations to move beyond traditional metrics such as cost-per-lead or cost-per-sale and instead focus on the metric that ultimately matters most: realized lifetime value and sustainable member outcomes.

Protecting Seniors Through Ecosystem Transparency

In addition to operational intelligence, EnrollHere Complete™ was designed to address one of the most pressing challenges facing the Medicare marketplace: protecting seniors from deceptive marketing practices and distribution fraud.

Because the platform connects behavioral signals across marketing sources, consumer engagement, call routing infrastructure, agent activity, and policy outcomes, it can identify patterns that historically correlate with harmful practices within the distribution ecosystem.

These signals help organizations detect behaviors such as:

Excessive retargeting of already-enrolled beneficiaries

Misleading marketing campaigns or unauthorized contact attempts

Call routing patterns designed to bypass compliance safeguards

Agent activity that deviates from established regulatory standards

Enrollment activity associated with abnormal complaint or disenrollment patterns

By identifying these signals earlier in the consumer journey, agencies and carriers can address potential issues before they impact large numbers of beneficiaries.

This behavioral intelligence framework introduces a new level of transparency and accountability within Medicare distribution while strengthening protections for Medicare beneficiaries.

Embedded Payments and Financial Infrastructure

EnrollHere Complete™ also introduces an integrated financial infrastructure layer designed to modernize how commissions and earnings flow through the Medicare distribution ecosystem.

Through strategic partnerships with Unit and Thread Bank, EnrollHere has embedded regulated banking and payments capabilities directly into the platform. This allows agencies, call centers, and distribution partners to manage commissions, payouts, and financial reconciliation within the same system that manages enrollment activity and policy lifecycle data.

Historically, commission payments within Medicare distribution required complex manual reconciliation across carrier commission statements, agency accounting systems, and third-party payment processors. These fragmented processes often created delays, errors, and limited financial visibility.

By connecting policy data, commission intelligence, and payment infrastructure into a single platform, EnrollHere enables organizations to automatically reconcile commissions, manage agent payouts, provide agents with transparent earnings visibility, and streamline financial operations while maintaining compliance and auditability.

Because financial outcomes are connected directly to operational and behavioral signals, organizations gain a clearer understanding of the true economics of their distribution strategies.

Expanding to Serve Carriers and the Broader Health and Wealth Marketplace

While EnrollHere initially focused on supporting Medicare agencies and call centers, the company is increasingly partnering directly with insurance carriers and enterprise organizations seeking greater visibility into consumer behavior, distribution performance, and lifetime value across their member populations.

By aggregating behavioral, operational, and financial signals across the consumer journey, insurers gain deeper insight into how marketing sources, distribution partners, and consumer engagement patterns influence enrollment outcomes, member satisfaction, and long-term retention.

As the platform evolves, EnrollHere is expanding its capabilities to support organizations operating across the broader health and wealth marketplace, where consumers make complex decisions about healthcare coverage, financial protection, retirement planning, and long-term wellbeing.

The Vision

"Medicare distribution is one of the most complex consumer marketplaces in healthcare," said Tyler Rees, CEO of EnrollHere.

"For decades, decisions across marketing, call centers, compliance systems, enrollment platforms, and financial operations have been made using fragmented technology that rarely communicates with one another. EnrollHere was built to change that."

"When you connect consumer behavior, marketing activity, agent performance, compliance oversight, and financial outcomes into a single intelligence layer, you create transparency and accountability across the entire ecosystem. That visibility helps agencies operate responsibly, helps carriers protect their members, and ultimately helps ensure seniors receive the guidance they deserve."

Defining a New Category

EnrollHere believes the future of healthcare distribution will be driven by intelligence platforms that connect behavioral data, operational systems, compliance oversight, and financial infrastructure into a unified environment.

By combining artificial intelligence, real-time operational visibility, and embedded financial infrastructure, EnrollHere Complete™ represents a new category of technology designed to power, measure, and safeguard distribution ecosystems across healthcare and financial services.

The company describes this emerging category as distribution intelligence infrastructure, enabling organizations to understand how consumer behavior, marketing activity, and financial outcomes interact across the entire lifecycle of a customer relationship.

For more information or to request a demo of the integrated platform, visit www.enrollhere.com .

Media Contact: Alice Heitchue, Corporate Communications EnrollHere, Inc., [email protected], www.enrollhere.com

EnrollHere is a next-generation healthcare distribution intelligence platform designed to power modern insurance operations.

The platform aggregates behavioral, operational, and financial signals across the consumer journey to deliver intelligence that improves marketing efficiency, strengthens compliance oversight, detects harmful practices, and optimizes lifetime value.

EnrollHere connects telephony, enrollment systems, policy lifecycle management, commissions, compliance workflows, and financial infrastructure into a unified operating environment for agencies, carriers, and enterprise distribution organizations.

The company was founded by Tyler Rees, Ryan Strathmeyer, and Joshua Benson, leaders who previously built one of the largest Medicare Advantage distribution organizations in the United States.

SOURCE EnrollHere