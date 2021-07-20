Enrolling Now: MUSE Global School - Calabasas - Open for private, in-person learning Fall 2021

Located in the Santa Monica Mountains, this 22-acre campus inspires innovative, holistic education through its environment and those who encompass the MUSE Global ethos. From sustainable garden beds, solar sun flowers and an onsite swimming pool, students will be inspired to explore their passions and participate in after school enrichment programs that include performing arts, plant-based cooking, visual arts, and more!

ECE - 5th grade students will learn through the 5 Pillars: Academics, Passion-Based Learning, Sustainability, Communication, and Self-Efficacy. "Welcoming students back on campus this Fall is exciting to both students and faculty - The magic of a MUSE education is unparalleled when you mix our highly trained teachers with students' enthusiasm and passions," said Suzanne McClure, MUSE Global School Director. Unique educational programs that focus on the whole child is what sets MUSE Global School - Calabasas apart. Students engage in a full schedule of weekly specialist classes, time to explore their passions and interests, and standards based rigorous academic curriculum.

MUSE Global School - Calabasas is now accepting enrollment applications for Fall 2021. For more information, visit www.museglobalschoolca.com to apply.

About MUSE Global School - Calabasas

MUSE Global School is inspired by the award-winning MUSE School and an in-person extension of MUSE Virtual. It is an internationally recognized, award-winning school, a high-performance learning lab that focuses on eco-literacy and serves as a beacon of sustainable living and design founded in 2006 by Suzy Amis Cameron and her sister, Rebecca Amis.

