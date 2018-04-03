Enrollment For Prepaid529 Tuition Program Extended to April 17

RICHMOND, Va., April 3, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to strong interest, Virginia529 has extended the annual enrollment period for the state's prepaid college tuition program. Slated to end March 31, families now have until midnight on Tuesday, April 17, to purchase Prepaid529 tuition contracts.

Prepaid529 allows families to purchase semesters of tuition and mandatory fees for newborn children through ninth graders. Semester prices vary based on the age of the beneficiary. Explore the array of contract and payment options using the Prepaid529 calculator at Virginia529.com.

Each semester purchased will fund a future semester of the full-time undergraduate in-state tuition and mandatory fees assessed to all students at Virginia public two- and four-year colleges and universities. Prepaid529 semesters also can be used at private and out-of-state institutions, but the benefits differ.

Families have until May 1, 2018 to make the first payment.

Virginia529 has helped families in the Commonwealth save for college and guard against escalating tuition costs for more than 20 years.

For complete program details, review the Prepaid529 Program Description available at Virginia529.com.

About Virginia529:

Virginia529 makes higher education more accessible and affordable for families and individuals. With more than $69 billion in assets under management and 2.6 million accounts as of February 28, 2018, Virginia529 is the largest 529 plan available. Three flexible, affordable, tax-advantaged programs–Prepaid529SM, Invest529SM and CollegeAmerica®–and early commitment scholarship program SOAR Virginia® assist students of any age in reaching their higher education goals. For more information on Virginia529's college savings options, visit Virginia529.com or call 1-888-567-0540 to obtain program materials. These include information on Virginia529 programs, investment objectives, risks, charges, expenses and other important information; read and consider them carefully before investing. All investments are subject to risk, including the possible loss of the money you invest. Virginia529 encourages prospective participants to seek the advice of a professional concerning any financial, tax or legal implications related to opening an account. For residents of states other than Virginia: before investing, you should consider whether your or the beneficiary's home state offers any state tax or other state benefits such as financial aid, scholarship funds, and protections from creditors that are only available for investments in that state's qualified tuition program. ©2018 Virginia College Savings Plan. All Rights Reserved.

