Enrollment in Online Barbecue Classes Surge During Quarantine as More People Work From Home

Online barbecue classes such as Grill Master University saw an over 50% year over year surge in enrollments. We spoke with Executive Producer Michael O'Donnell who said, "Meat smoking is a long process which typically takes up to 8 hours or more to do properly. During normal times most people would smoke meat on weekends, but quarantines have allowed cooking with smoke to become an everyday activity. Social distancing guidelines forced local barbecue classes to shut down, so this resulted in much higher enrollments in online cooking classes."

Barbecue tools and accessories brands such as Cave Tools have also capitalized on this growing trend. Through an exclusive partnership, Cave Tools offers a $50 discount on Grill Master University enrollments for all of their customers. This allows new meat smokers to not only get high quality meat smoking tools, but to also learn from world class pitmaster's like Rick Browne from Grill Master University.

