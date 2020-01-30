Enrollment in PACE in California Reaches New Milestone

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enrollment in the Program of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) in California has reached 10,000, representing a new milestone for the program, according to data collected by CalPACE.

Enrollment in PACE grew from 3,100 in December 2011 to 10,082 as of January 2020, an over three-fold increase, reflecting the growing popularity of the program.

PACE is a model of person-centered care for individuals aged 55 years old or better that have complex care needs and are certified by the state to need a nursing home level of care, but prefer to live in their own home.

PACE has been shown to reduce rates of emergency room visits, unnecessary hospital admissions, long-term nursing home placements, and reduce the cost of care and the strain on family caregivers. More than 90 percent of PACE participants are able to successfully remain in their homes and communities. PACE participants often live longer, are more socially engaged, and have a better quality of life than those in nursing homes or other institutional settings.

"PACE provides improvements in health and quality of life for frail seniors and reduces family and caregiver burnout by offering a proven, cost-effective, and high-quality alternative to nursing home placement," said Linda Trowbridge, CEO of Center for Elders' Independence. "It's no surprise that enrollment in the program is growing rapidly."

PACE organizations provide a wide range of services including adult day programs, medical care, dentistry, social services, home care, and speech, occupational, and physical therapy. Transportation to and from the PACE center is provided, as well as meals, social activities, pharmacy, long-term services and supports, and caregiver training and support groups. All PACE services are managed by an interdisciplinary care team (IDT) to ensure the coordination of care and clear communication to participants and their families.

Medicare and Medi-Cal reimburse PACE for care. If participants are enrolled in Medicare and Medi-Cal, they will pay nothing, or in some cases a Medi-Cal "share of cost." The program also accepts people enrolled only in Medi-Cal and people who want to pay privately.

Fifteen PACE programs currently operate through 47 PACE Centers and Alternative Care Sites in 14 counties in California, including Alameda, Contra Costa, Fresno, Humboldt, Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, Sacramento, San Bernardino, San Diego, San Francisco, San Joaquin, Santa Clara, and Stanislaus. An additional eight counties are expected to be served by PACE by 2021 due to growing interest in the program.

"PACE provides the full continuum of services needed by frail seniors to successfully remain in the community. It's the right solution at the right time for many frail seniors and their families," said Peter Hansel, CEO of CalPACE.

CalPACE, the California PACE Association, works to advance the efforts of Programs of All-inclusive Care for the Elderly. For more information about PACE in California, visit www.calpace.org.

