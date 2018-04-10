Enrollment Open for 100+ Online Summer School Courses

"As families in the US and around the world continue to use technology for various facets of their lives, many parents are seeking alternative, virtual education options to provide their children with a more personalized academic program," said Hannah Rinehart, principal of International Connections Academy. "Our online summer school program is accessible wherever there's an Internet connection -- allowing students to enjoy the freedom of summer while staying engaged academically."

In 2017, high school students had the highest enrollment rate in the International Connections Academy summer school program. Across grades K-12, the highest online summer school course enrollment at iNaCA was Math and the most popular online electives were Health, Fitness, and Nutrition; Physical Education; and Emergent Computer Technology. Parents who enrolled their students last summer agreed that the online courses were easy to navigate. Additional 2017 parent feedback:

94% of parents say the quality of the program is excellent

91% of parents say it is easy to get started

90% of parents are satisfied with the amount of contact with their student's teacher

"We encourage all families to explore this flexible, portable opportunity for their students to stay academically engaged wherever they are this summer," Rinehart said.

Families can choose rolling start dates from June 5 to July 10, 2018 for flexibility around summer plans. To learn more about online summer school, families of students in grades K-12 are invited to attend an online information session or contact an admissions advisor at 877-804-6222.

About International Connections Academy

International Connections Academy (iNaCA) is an accredited, online private school serving students in grades K–12 throughout the United States and abroad. Recognizing individualized instruction as the key to student academic and personal success, iNaCA's highly trained, certified teachers offer instruction tailored to each student's strengths and challenges using an award-winning computer-based curriculum, real-time instruction, and time-tested course materials from leading publishers. In 2017, iNaCA served students in the US and 57 countries. International Connections Academy is part of the global learning company Pearson. For more information, visit www.InternationalConnectionsAcademy.com.

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enrollment-open-for-100-online-summer-school-courses-300626544.html

SOURCE International Connections Academy