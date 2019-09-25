"Enrollment Wunderkind" William Schneider Ready to Impress At Paylogix

WESTBURY, N.Y., Sept. 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Paylogix®, a leader in employee benefits administration technology and services, announced that William Schneider (Portland, Maine) has joined their team as Enrollment Practice Leader. With 11 years in the voluntary worksite insurance industry, Schneider, referred to as, "the enrollment wunderkind," specializes in employee benefits marketplaces, enrollment technology and ben admin platforms.

Schneider's broad enrollment knowledge will build on Paylogix' technical expertise. He has successfully worked with a wide range of group sizes, from 50 to 200,000 lives, supporting complex eligibility and enrollment needs. With an extensive background in enrollment data exchange, enrollment software, and case implementation, Schneider has the technical understanding of a veteran HR professional; but he also brings a fresh insight indicative of a new generation of millennial business leaders.

In his new role as Enrollment Practice Leader, Schneider will work with several stakeholders to select the right enrolment solution, or if necessary, develop a customized approach. Schneider is proud to represent a pioneer in online enrollment technology stating, "Knowing that I am working with the people who provided the first online enrollment back in 1999, and knowing the plans that we have going forward, this is a really exciting time to be a part of Paylogix." Over the last 20 years, SaaS platforms like Pro-Enroll® and Exchange Builder®, have saved time, money, and administrative hassle. Helping to coordinate enrollment solutions for brokers, carriers, and employers, Schneider will be key to expanding this market.

"William brings a valuable perspective and enrollment tech insight to our team," stated Paul Ziats, Business Development Leader at Paylogix. "His broad knowledge, immaculate track record for expanding the reach of enrollment technology, and bringing other companies together make him a perfect fit for the Paylogix team."

