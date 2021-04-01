Enroot Launches with Wellness Teas Rooted in Heritage and Flavor

As the NEXTY award winner in Best New Organic Beverage, the sparkling wellness brews are thoughtfully crafted with chefs involved in the James Beard Foundation's Impact programs. The botanically packed blends use only organic teas, herbs, fruits and spices, and a 20-hour cold brew method that honors the rituals of brewing to deliver perfectly extracted flavors and wellness attributes. At only 25 calories per bottle – with no added sugar, sweetener or "flavors" – the lineup also offers a variety of clean caffeine options, from caffeine-free to ~ ½ espresso.

The Enroot collection of sparkling teas will be available at drinkenroot.com starting today and at select grocers beginning in Southern California. Flavor profiles launching are:

Relax: Strawberry Lavender Rosemary Tulsi

Strawberry Lavender Rosemary Tulsi Reenergize: Mango Turmeric Ginger Guyausa

Mango Turmeric Ginger Guyausa Revitalize: Raspberry Mint White Peony Tea

Raspberry Mint White Peony Tea Rejuvenate: Peach Hibiscus Jasmine Green Tea

Peach Hibiscus Jasmine Green Tea Revive: Apple Lemon Cayenne Yerba Mate

"This has been a three-year labor of love from leaf to bottle with a caring community of award-winning, pioneering chefs and skillful engineers, who developed our distinct brewing and batching method," said Enroot CEO Cristina Patwa. "The results are delightful, and we are grateful to be on this journey with friends who share similar values."

The female-led small business was founded by three friends, Cristina Patwa, John Fogelman and Brad Pitt, based on their shared passion for Food, Family and Farms, and a desire to help make a change in the food industry. As a public benefit corporation and pending certified B Corp, Enroot is a Sustaining Partner and proudly gives back to the James Beard Foundation's Women's Leadership Programs, which strives to address the lack of diversity and parity in the food and beverage industry.

"As admirers of the Foundation's advocacy work, we collectively wanted to create a brand that is rooted in good flavor and intent – particularly by having a strong connection to our health, the earth and each other now more than ever," said Pitt.

"We are proud of our partnership with Enroot, and our shared values of advancing women and creating a world that is more delicious, diverse and sustainable," said Clare Reichenbach, CEO of the James Beard Foundation. "We remain committed to providing women with the tools they need to create the life they want and build back stronger than ever before."

Based and brewed in California, Enroot is the first start-up in food and beverage to create a comprehensive responsible sourcing policy with SCS Global Services, the trusted leader in third-party sustainability and food quality certification. Using plastic-free packaging, the company partners with its suppliers to carefully source quality organic ingredients and help reduce its carbon footprint.

About Enroot

Enroot Organic Sparkling Cold Brew Tea is crafted in partnership with the James Beard Foundation and esteemed chefs involved in its Impact programs. As the NEXTY award winner in Best New Organic Beverage, each sparkling wellness blend uses only organic teas, botanicals, fruits and spices and is slowly cold brewed in small batches to deliver a smooth, luscious and refreshing taste in only 25 calories per bottle, with no added sugars, sweeteners or "flavors." The female-led small business and pending certified B Corp is a Sustaining Partner and proudly gives back to the James Beard Foundation Women's Leadership Programs. With a shared passion for its Food, Family and Farms values, Enroot was founded by Cristina Patwa, John Fogelman and Brad Pitt. @drinkenroot and www.drinkenroot.com

About the James Beard Foundation

The James Beard Foundation promotes Good Food For Good™. For more than 30 years, the James Beard Foundation has highlighted the centrality of food culture in our daily lives. Through the variety of industry programs that educate and empower leaders in our community, the Foundation has asserted the power of food to drive behavior, culture, and policy change. The organization is committed to giving chefs a voice and the tools they need to make the world more sustainable, equitable, and delicious for everyone. As a result of the COVID-19 pandemic, the James Beard Foundation launched the Open for Good campaign to ensure that independent restaurants not only survive, but that the industry is able to rebuild stronger than before. For more information, subscribe to the digital newsletter Beard Bites and follow @beardfoundation on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and TikTok. The James Beard Foundation is a national not-for-profit 501(c)(3) organization based in New York City. www.jamesbeard.org

