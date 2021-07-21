Enscape 3.1 Helps Architects Bring Their Designs Closer to Reality with NVIDIA DLSS Support and a New Material Library

KARLSRUHE, Germany and NEW YORK, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Enscape, a leading provider of 3D real-time rendering and visualization technology for architects and designers, today announced new features that enable 3D renderings to be quicker and easier. With the release of Enscape 3.1 – the latest version of its cutting-edge rendering software, Enscape now offers the architecture industry worldwide a high-quality Material Library, a Panorama Gallery, and NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) support to make it easier to provide fully immersive experiences for designers and their clients.

"We know our customers value Enscape for ease of use and quality of visualizations. The new Material Library and DLSS support reinforce these core Enscape attributes," said Roderick Bates, Head of Integrated Practice at Enscape. "Most noticeable to our users will be a reduction in the time required to create the perfect material look and the improved visual outputs. With the multitude of design tools already pushing designers' hardware to the limit, we expect the load reductions afforded by DLSS to be a huge benefit too."

New Material Library

A simple way to improve the realism of your projects is to use the right materials. With the new Material Library, designers can choose from over 200 predefined high-quality materials, such as wood, fabric, brick, and tile. These materials can also be imported into the Enscape Material Editor, where various elements can be edited to get the look and feel desired for projects. Improving render quality is easy and quick, and no time is wasted in searching for or creating high-end rendering materials. An Asset Library is also available, and Enscape continually adds new materials and assets with every software release to ensure designers have access to the latest design trends to use in their projects.

New Panorama Gallery

Creating realistic proposals for clients to help them better understand their space has never been easier. With the new Panorama Gallery, it is easy to share and group multiple 360 panorama images simultaneously, entirely through the web browser, to create a personalized experience when presenting designs. Clients can navigate their way around a project from a web link or even a QR code and visualize multiple rooms or compare different design options.

NVIDIA Deep Learning Super Sampling (DLSS) Support

By leveraging NVIDIA DLSS technology, Enscape users can enjoy improved real-time performance of walkthroughs and higher frame rates with much lower GPU requirements. The deep learning-based upscaling technique renders internally at a lower resolution but outputs a clean and sharp high-resolution image for high-quality videos and high-performance virtual reality walkthroughs. With NVIDIA DLSS, video rendering time decreases, and quality increases. This latest technology is available to users with an NVIDIA RTX graphics card. With Enscape and NVIDIA DLSS, users can also take advantage of the latest generation of high-res VR headsets and enjoy higher-quality virtual reality experiences.

"As architects and designers continue to model more detail with higher quality textures and assets, plus more computers and VR head-mounted displays (HMDs) trend towards ultra-high-definition displays, the software and graphics hardware must also continue to advance to meet this increased system performance demand," said Daniel Stine, Director of Design and Technology at Lake|Flato Architects. "Enscape 3.1 now supports even more of the available processing power available on the NVIDIA RTX series graphics cards to improve the performance and quality of the industry's favorite real-time rendering experience."

With Enscape 3.1, users will also enjoy:

An improved Material Editor

Simplified assets

Ray-traced sun shadows

Other great new features and enhancements

Try Enscape 3.1 for free:

Enscape 3.1 is available in English, German, Spanish, French, Italian, and Portuguese. Users can go here to try Enscape for free for 14-days.

For more information:

Find more information about Enscape 3.1 in this blog post.

Learn more about Enscape's new NVIDIA DLSS capabilities in this blog post from Daniel Stine .

. Watch a video about the new features here: https://youtu.be/sCwA38yb9W4

Please visit: enscape3d.com and download the press kit here.

About Enscape

Enscape develops high-quality 3D real-time rendering and visualization software and provides continuous innovation in accessible design technology. Architects and designers worldwide use Enscape software to unleash their creativity and make the built environment tangible before it exists. Enscape gives designers the power to create realistic renderings based on their existing planning data and automatically produce videos, panoramic images, and VR simulations. Enscape software is used by renowned architecture firms in over 150 countries. The company's corporate headquarters is in Karlsruhe (Germany) and has an office in New York (USA). To learn more, visit us online at enscape3d.com and follow us @Enscape3D

SOURCE Enscape

Related Links

enscape3d.com

