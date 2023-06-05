ENSEM Announces the Promotion of Shengfang Jin, PhD to President & Chief Executive Officer

WALTHAM, Mass., June 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensem Therapeutics Inc., a biotechnology company focusing on high value and difficult-to-drug oncology targets, today announced the promotion of Dr. Shengfang Jin to President and Chief Executive Officer, effective immediately. Dr. Jin has more than 25 years of biotech and pharma leadership experience in oncology and other disease therapeutics development.

"On behalf of ENSEM's Board of Directors, we are delighted to announce the promotion of Dr. Jin," stated Jeff Jonas, MD, President & Chief Executive Officer of ABio-X. "Under Shengfang's leadership, ENSEM has developed the pioneering Kinetic Ensemble® platform and moved from a discovery stage company to one that is expected to enter the clinic next year. Her vision for targeting non-obvious binding pockets pertinent to human disease has been instrumental to the company in securing a $67 million Series A financing. We look forward to her continued contributions."

Dr. Jin is a co-founder of Ensem Therapeutics and served as the President and Chief Scientific Officer since its inception. Previously, she was Vice President of Discovery Biology at Editas Medicine (EDIT), a clinical-stage gene editing company. Her teams pioneered the discovery of advanced CRISPR gene and cell therapies focusing on ophthalmology, neural diseases, and oncology. Earlier in her career, Dr. Jin was Senior Director of Biology at Agios Pharmaceuticals, leading the Small Molecule Cancer Metabolism and Rare Genetic Disease Portfolios that culminated in the approved & first-in-class products (IDHIFA®, TIBSOVO®, PYRUKYND®) and other clinical stage programs. She has also held roles of increasing responsibilities in other Cambridge drug discovery companies. She holds a PhD in Molecular Biology and Microbiology from Tufts Medical School (Boston) and obtained postdoctoral training in Oncology and Tumor Immunology at Harvard Medical School (Boston) as an NIH Postdoctoral Fellow.

"It is a privilege to lead ENSEM as CEO," stated Dr. Shengfang Jin. "I am excited to continue executing on our vision to help patients with transformative medicines leveraging our innovative Kinetic Ensemble® platform. We have assembled a world-class team of drug developers that I look forward to guiding through our next chapter as a clinical-stage company."

ENSEM has developed an oncology portfolio concentrating on well-validated and novel targets with high unmet medical needs. The company expects to submit an IND filing for its lead program in the fourth quarter of this year and enter the clinic in 2024.

About Ensem Therapeutics
ENSEM is a pioneering drug discovery and development company that leverages its unique Kinetic Ensemble® platform to develop innovative small molecule precision medicines for oncology. ENSEM integrates computational and AI deep learning methodologies with advanced experimental techniques to identify non-obvious binding pockets and accelerate structure-based drug design, with a focus on high-value and difficult-to-drug targets.

For more information, please visit www.ensemtx.com, or engage with us on LinkedIn.

About ABio-X
ABio-X incubates companies at the convergence of groundbreaking technologies and innovative science, with the goal of bringing transformative medicines and solutions to the global market. Current member companies include Ensem Therapeutics, a Boston-based pioneering drug discovery and development company that leverages its unique Kinetic Ensemble® platform to develop innovative small molecule precision medicines for oncology; and Adcentrx Therapeutics, a San Diego-based biotechnology company focused on accelerating breakthroughs in developing protein conjugate therapeutics for cancer and other life-threatening diseases. ABio-X was founded in 2021 with $300 million backed by CBC Group, Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm.

For more information, visit www.ABio-X.com or engage with us on LinkedIn.

About CBC Group
Headquartered in Singapore, CBC Group is Asia's largest healthcare-dedicated asset management firm, with an AUM of over US$7 billion. With a diversified, multi-product strategy, CBC Group is focused on platform-building, buyout, private credit, venture, and real estate, across the healthcare space, including pharmaceutical, biotech, medical technology, and healthcare services. We are committed to creating lasting value by integrating global innovations and talents. Partnering with the world's top entrepreneurs and scientists, our unique "investor-operator" approach has empowered leading healthcare companies to widen access to affordable medical care, catalyse innovations, and improve efficiency in fulfilling unmet medical needs worldwide.

For more information on CBC Group, please visit www.cbridgecap.com. Connect with us on LinkedIn (CBC Group).

