Ensemble Media Completes Acquisition of GUE Tech Inflight Games Business

DOUGLAS, Isle of Man, July 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensemble Media Limited today announced the completion of its acquisition of the inflight games business of Miami-based GUE Tech, a leading provider of games for inflight entertainment (IFE). With Ensemble Media's acquisition of GUE Tech, customers will benefit from an expanded catalog, backed by Ensemble Media's engineering and support organization.

"The merging of Ensemble Media and GUE Tech's games catalogs has produced an unparalleled selection of game titles from every genre," said Dan Harris, managing director, Ensemble Media. "Ensemble Media is leading the charge for innovation in the IFE games market and with GUE Tech, we're further delivering on this vision."

"GUE Tech specializes in distribution of consumer market games for inflight," said Max Lingua, CEO, GUE Tech. "With Ensemble Media, we see an excellent opportunity to further extend the reach of our entertainment offering and deliver a superb gaming experience to airline passengers all around the world."

"We are pleased to welcome GUE Tech's customers to our rapidly growing list of prestigious airline customers," said Mario Poirier, managing director and chief of sales, Ensemble Media. "We continue to advance towards market leadership."

With the acquisition now closed, GUE Tech CEO Max Lingua will continue to support the GUE Tech product line.

About Ensemble Media

Ensemble Media offers the newest and most engaging games and apps catalog in inflight entertainment. With license agreements with leading game publishers, and with the industry's most experienced management team, Ensemble Media helps airlines deliver engaging and compelling gaming experiences to their passengers on any platform.

About GUE Tech

GUE Tech LLC specializes in the conversion of interactive entertainment titles from the PC and console consumer markets, core software development and engineering support services.

