ENSEMBLE ORTHOPEDICS ANNOUNCES 700TH IMPLANTATION OF ITS MINIMALLY-INVASIVE PYROCARBON INTERPOSITIONAL CMC

AUSTIN, Texas, April 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensemble Orthopedics Inc, today announced the 700th implantation of the FDA-cleared Ensemble CMC™. This milestone coincided with the third anniversary of the device's first implantation. The surgery was performed by Cynthia R. Harding, MD in The Villages, Florida on March 28, 2024. The Ensemble CMC™ joint replacement was developed as a minimally invasive treatment of carpometacarpal (CMC, or thumb) osteoarthritis.

"Osteoarthritis of the hand is a debilitating disease that affects 40% of U.S. adults by age 85," said William Ogilvie, President and CEO of Ensemble Orthopedics. "Our innovative treatment approach inserts an implant through a small incision with minimal disruption of the surrounding soft tissues that stabilize the joint. We will continue to train select surgeons on our procedure, allowing us to expand our reach across the country."

Currently, 48 surgeons are implanting the Ensemble CMC™ with many finding this option to be a practice expanding procedure. Since the launch of the device, Ensemble Orthopedics has enjoyed a doubling of company sales year-over-year for the last three years. Beyond the CMC, Ensemble is dedicated to bringing this stemless, interpositional philosophy to other joints of the hand and wrist.

The Ensemble CMC™ was designed to treat a broader range of patients using a minimally invasive, simple surgical procedure that offers potential for shorter recovery times as well as improvement in pain and joint function. The implant's saddle shape maintains patient anatomy and, in contrast to a traditional ligament reconstruction and tendon interposition (LRTI) procedure, the Ensemble CMC™ preserves the trapezium by replacing only the damaged bearing surfaces of the trapezium and metacarpal bones. The Ensemble CMC™ is constructed using On-X® Carbon1 (pyrocarbon) – a high-strength, low-friction, biocompatible material which has shown superior wear resistance against bone when compared to metals or ceramic.

Ensemble Orthopedics, a medical device company based in Austin, Texas, develops proprietary, interpositional implants designed to employ minimally invasive surgical techniques, thereby retaining stabilizing tendons and ligaments, for the treatment of arthritis in the hand and wrist. For further information, please visit https://www.ensembleortho.com/

