ENSEMBLE ORTHOPEDICS ANNOUNCES OPENING OF NEW SURGICAL TRAINING FACILITY

AUSTIN, Texas, Sept. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensemble Orthopedics Inc. announces the opening of its new, state-of-the-art surgical training facility located 10 minutes from the Austin-Bergstrom International Airport. The bioskills lab is used to conduct one-on-one surgical training workshops focused exclusively on Ensemble's minimally-invasive joint replacements for the hand and wrist. This announcement comes as the company prepares to attend the upcoming 79th Annual Meeting of the American Society for Surgery of the Hand (ASSH) on September 18-21, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. Surgeons are invited to schedule a 90-minute workshop during the ASSH meeting at Ensemble's booth, #334, or on the Ensemble website at https://ensembleortho.com/workshops/.

"Our new bioskills lab is an exciting expansion of Ensemble's training capacity. To date, we have trained more than 80 surgeons on our minimally-invasive Ensemble CMC™ surgical procedure. Since our start in March 2021, we now have 150 patients beyond two years postoperatively and over 40 bilateral patients," said William Ogilvie, President and Co-founder of Ensemble Orthopedics. "Following our in-depth training, we provide surgeons ongoing support through our network of enthusiastic experienced users who provide peer-to-peer clinical insights."

The company's FDA-cleared Ensemble CMC™ device is the first in a range of interpositional arthroplasty options currently being developed for the hand and wrist. It is designed to treat a broader range of patients using a minimally invasive, simple surgical procedure that offers potential for shorter recovery times as well as improvement in pain and joint function. The implant's saddle shape maintains patient anatomy and, in contrast to a traditional ligament reconstruction and tendon interposition (LRTI) procedure, the Ensemble CMC™ preserves the trapezium by replacing only the damaged bearing surfaces of the trapezium and metacarpal bones.

Ensemble Orthopedics, a medical device company based in Austin, Texas, develops proprietary, interpositional implants designed to employ minimally invasive surgical techniques in the treatment of arthritis in the hand and wrist. For further information, visit https://www.ensembleortho.com/

