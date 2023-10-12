Ensemble stars!!Music Now Available on PC

SHANGHAI, Oct. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensemble Stars!! Music, the popular rhythm game developed by Happy Elements, has announced the release of the game on PC platforms, with an English version available. Pre-order numbers have already exceeded a staggering 200,000.

To celebrate the launch, users who log in to the PC version during the launch period will receive five original 3-star cards and enjoy exclusive recharge discounts specifically for the PC version.

PC version official release

The PC version of Ensemble Stars!! Music can be downloaded from the official website and will support data sharing with the mobile version. This means that players can switch between devices seamlessly without losing their progress, making it easier than ever to access the game.

On the first anniversary of the English version launch in June 2022, the official announcement of the upcoming PC version was a special anniversary gift for English-speaking fans. On the official Twitter, it can often be seen that Enstars, which is very popular in the Asian region, attracts love from global users through its own charm. One fan expressed their fondness for a character by writing: "When I saw him smiling so brightly, I saw so many sparkles glistening, that it made me feel incredibly happy. The more I learned about him, the more I grew to appreciate him."

These kinds of heartfelt responses from fans demonstrate the emotional connection they have formed with the characters in Ensemble Stars!! Music. The game's expansion onto the PC platform will undoubtedly attract even more fans and continue to strengthen the bond players have with their beloved Enstar characters.

As the anticipation for Ensemble Stars!! Music on PC continues to be built. It's clear that this release marks a significant milestone for the franchise and its dedicated fanbase.

About Ensemble Stars!! Music:

Ensemble Stars!! Music has been honored with a series of awards, including "User's Choice Game of 2021", "Best Pick Up & Play 2021/2022" on Google Play, and the "Best Music Game Worldwide" in the Sensor Tower APAC Awards 2021. Elaborated 3D live scenes, attractive game storylines written by famous playwrights, and a luxurious voice cast of more than 40 first-class voice actors… every single detail of the game enlivens a fully immersive gaming experience for players to enjoy.

