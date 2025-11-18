Enseo Promotes Sarah Jones to Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Customer Excellence

The appointment reflects Enseo's commitment to proactive client partnerships and next-level customer success

PLANO, Texas, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Enseo, the essential technology services provider and innovator for foundational technology in hospitality, announced the promotion of Sarah Jones to Vice President, Commercial Strategy & Customer Excellence. In this expanded role, Jones will take Enseo's industry-leading service to an even higher level, directing a new Customer Success team that connects with hotels from installation through training and every touch point that follows, ensuring a collaborative and seamless experience.

In her almost five years at Enseo, Jones has held leadership roles in business, development, operations, and client success. Her promotion underscores Enseo's focus on delivering unmatched service experiences and guiding hotel partners toward measurable results and increased revenue.

"Sarah Jones has been instrumental in elevating our customer and brand relationships," said David Goldstone, President of Hospitality at Enseo. "This team will complement our leading support group, staffed entirely by Enseo employees, who combine deep technical expertise with a customer-first mindset. Sarah's focus on excellence ensures lasting success for our customers and their guests, making her the ideal leader for this role."

Enseo's Customer Success team plays a pivotal role in ensuring long-term satisfaction, improved revenue, and operational efficiency for our hotel partners. Through proactive engagement, regular business reviews, and continuous training, the team provides the tools and insights hotels need to maximize their in-room technology investments.

"In today's complex operating environment, hotel leaders need confidence in their teams, technology, and partners," said Brian Gurley, CEO of Enseo. "Offering industry-leading support is core to what we believe at Enseo, which is why we have invested so much into growing our Customer Success Team. We have the technology and people necessary to offer in-depth service in the era of hands-off technology, which is the essence of a true partnership."

"I am excited and honored to expand my responsibilities at Enseo as the company continues to deliver unforgettable customer experiences by providing proactive, personalized support," said Sarah Jones, Vice President, Commercial Strategy at Enseo. "Through collaboration, data-driven insights, and a passion for hospitality, hotels build lasting partnerships that transform challenges into opportunities for success. Hoteliers are in the midst of a transformative moment as guest room technology evolves, and traveler preferences are redefined. I look forward to working closely with our team and hotel partners to drive success at the highest levels."

Enseo is proud to lead the industry in customer support, with average answer times under 35 seconds and 87% of calls answered within 45 seconds. Enseo's established customer support center, combined with the dedicated Customer Success team, continues to set a new standard for service and partnership across the hospitality industry.

For more information on Enseo, visit www.enseo.com .

About Enseo

This year, Enseo celebrates 25 years of business as the premier in-room technology partner for hospitality. Located in Plano, TX, Enseo engineers innovative software solutions for digital TV entertainment, managed WiFi, and employee safety devices, and is enjoyed by more than 84 million users annually. With an industry-leading customer retention rate, Enseo is dedicated to unmatched customer support.

Enseo has been recognized for excellence on Fast Company's Best Workplaces for Innovators, a Financial Times's America's Fastest Growing Companies, and one of the best Entrepreneurial Companies in America by Entrepreneur Magazine's Entrepreneur 360 List. For more information, please visit www.enseo.com .

