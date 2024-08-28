enSights Launches Storage Calculator at RE+ to Accelerate Battery Deployment

BESS calculator instantly analyzes optimal battery size for incentive programs, maximizing project ROI

ANAHEIM, Calif., Aug. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- enSights, an AI-powered, cloud-first clean energy optimization platform company, is launching its state-of-the-art BESS calculator to empower developers and asset owners to fully benefit from the massive energy storage sector by optimizing battery sizing for maximized financial returns based on energy market and grid support opportunities. By replacing costly and labor-intensive BESS system design, the calculator instantaneously generates financial projections and recommends ideal battery size and operation modes to introduce economies of scale to battery deployment. Providing decision-making insights, the calculator presents straightforward visualizations of energy and cash flow.

"While the rapidly growing energy storage market offers a great deal of opportunity, it still faces significant challenges, such as high capital costs, energy price volatility, and variable incentive structures," stated Alon Mashkovich, Co-Founder and CEO of enSights. "We developed our storage calculator to not only mitigate these risks for decision makers, but to make BESS design cost-effective so that energy stakeholders can unlock market opportunities, while maximizing battery lifespan."

The new BESS calculator uses a proprietary model to balance maximizing returns over the asset lifetime with optimizing battery lifespan by accounting for critical battery specs and degradation parameters, such as depth of discharge (DoD), round-trip efficiency (RTE), and charge and discharge cycles. Leveraging its unique battery usage algorithm informed by real data, the battery calculator supports a variety of value stacking opportunities, including increased PV self-consumption and demand charge reduction for energy consumers, energy arbitrage and voltage support for ISO/RTO services, and transmission congestion relief for utility services.

"When customers on our platform confided in us that the complexity of battery optimization severely limited and slowed storage deployment as part of their clean energy portfolios, we decided to develop a solution to help them overcome these challenges," stated Roy Fadida, Co-Founder and CPO of enSights. "Since beta testing our BESS calculator, these select customers have significantly accelerated their battery deployment to meet growing demand in one of the fastest growing storage markets."

The storage calculator supports battery deployment with and without PV attachments, and provides precise recommendations on optimal battery sizing and PV capacity to improve the IRR. When batteries that were designed by the enSights calculator are also deployed on its optimization platform, these energy storage solutions can further benefit from enSights' advanced AI monitoring and management technology to realize their full value.

enSights Boilerplate:

Founded with the goal of developing the most effective clean energy portfolio management platform, enSights is an innovative SaaS technology company that provides an AI-powered, cloud-based optimization platform that aggregates, monitors, and manages clean energy assets, empowering renewable energy stakeholders to optimize business, financial, and energy performance. With a global footprint, the enSights platform is deployed on 4 continents and manages more than 6,000 C&I and utility-scale clean energy assets. For more information, visit ensights.ai

SOURCE enSights