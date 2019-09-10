Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company Awarded $21.5 Million APOBS Contract

The APOBS is a joint DoD platform for the U.S. Army and the United States Marine Corps. The one-shot linear demolition charge system is used for breaching of surface and buried land mines, wire obstacles, and other impediments, and is set up and deployed in minutes by a two-person team.

"We're pleased that the U.S. Army has placed its confidence in EBAD to deliver the APOBS platform to our armed forces, giving them the tools needed to complete combat mission objectives," said Chad Thompson, President of EBAD. "We are proud to support our military and look forward to a successful re-launch of this legacy EBAD program."

Based in Simsbury, Conn., Ensign-Bickford Aerospace & Defense Company (EBAD) manufactures reliable defense and space energetic solutions. The privately-owned company was founded in 1836, initially developing linear explosive products used for mining. Today, EBAD provides precision energetics and mechanical systems used for breaching, demolition, and used on space and missile platforms. With facilities in Graham, Ky., Moorpark, Calif., San Rafael, Calif., and Simsbury, Conn., the company's high-reliability technologies help protect domestic and international armed service men and women around the world.

Contact: Lindsay Ryan, lindsayr@ryanmarketing.com

SOURCE Ryan Marketing