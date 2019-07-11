enSilo Unveils Advanced Platform Capabilities, Announces Strong Growth and New Investment

SAN FRANCISCO, July 11, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- enSilo, the company protecting businesses around the world from data breaches and disruption caused by cyber attacks, both pre- and post-infection with real-time automated endpoint security and orchestrated incident response, today unveiled new security defenses, data visualizations and automation as part of version 4.0 of the enSilo Endpoint Security Platform . enSilo also announced strong business performance and new investment. The company experienced more than 250 percent year-over-year revenue growth, while extending its Channel Partner Program's reach into Latin America and Asia. Additionally, a recently closed $23 million Series B funding round is set to dramatically expand the company's industry-leading prevention, detection, containment and response capabilities and drive strategic sales and marketing initiatives.

"What security leaders value most are automated solutions that prevent, detect, contain and respond in addition to spotting the next potential target of an attack - proactively reducing the affected attack surface and integrating smoothly with existing security tools," said enSilo CEO and Co-Founder Roy Katmor.

Katmor continued, "Our platform enhancements, strong growth and latest funding validates enSilo's strategy of protecting against today's complex and stealthy attacks by innovating quickly and meaningfully to provide comprehensive real-time security while helping to contain the cost of incident response. This is why enterprises and managed services providers continue to choose the enSilo Endpoint Security Platform for defending their assets and customers."

Version 4.0 of the enSilo Endpoint Security Platform adds powerful new capabilities to strategically reduce attack surface complexity and costs in the extended enterprise spanning endpoints and Internet of Things (IoT) devices. These new capabilities include proactive virtual patching that automatically reduces the attack surface with policies that block communications by vulnerable applications with published CVEs based on severity; IoT discovery, assessment and control that eliminates the threat from IoT devices with critical software vulnerabilities; USB control and expanded orchestration using playbooks that trigger automated actions with third-party security gateways.

"With the unveiling of the new capabilities in version 4.0, we are expanding the market-validated prevention, detection, containment and response capabilities of our platform to include predictive security features and defending everything from workstations and servers with current and legacy operating system versions to manufacturing and other IoT devices," said Udi Yavo, enSilo CTO and Co-founder.

enSilo's latest investment round brings its total capital raised to more than $57 million and was led by Rembrandt Ventures. enSilo is also using investors' latest capital to accelerate the company's hiring and growth across the U.S., Israel and other locations, particularly adding to its team of skilled software engineers applying pivotal new ideas to its technology and solutions. Information on career opportunities is available at https://www.ensilo.com/careers .

About enSilo

enSilo protects businesses around the world from data breaches and disruption caused by cyber attacks. The enSilo Endpoint Security Platform comprehensively secures endpoints in real-time pre- and post-infection without alert fatigue, excessive dwell time or breach anxiety while also containing incident response costs by orchestrating automated detection, prevention and incident response actions against advanced malware and ransomware. enSilo's patented approach stops modern malware with a high degree of precision, provides full system visibility and an intuitive user interface and combines next-generation antivirus (NGAV), application communication control, automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) with real-time blocking, threat hunting, incident response, and virtual patching capabilities in a single agent. The platform can be deployed either in the cloud or on-premises and supports multi-tenancy.

