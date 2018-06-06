enSilo's Endpoint Security Platform Introduces Multi-tenancy Features Helping Managed Security Service Providers Capitalize on New Security Markets

Specifically, enSilo Endpoint Security Platform version 3.0 provides multi-tenant administration, enabling service providers to easily manage multiple organizations' defenses from a single pane of glass, with centralized control of administrative actions, device inventories, roles and enforcement policies. enSilo transforms security operations by enabling MSPs to automate tasks such as incident response, threat hunting and remediation as part of MDR offerings. enSilo's service provider partners can dynamically manage software licenses in version 3.0. Multi-Tenancy also helps MSSPs better leverage investment in computing resources by managing multiple customers from a single management instance thereby reducing operating costs.

"The nature of today's rapidly moving advanced malware means that enterprises need to filter, contain and remediate attacks faster than ever before. Enterprises are asking their service providers for more than Next Generation Anti-Virus and Managed Detection and Response services, they want automated, comprehensive endpoint security," explained enSilo CEO, Roy Katmor.

"Recognizing this opportunity for our partners, enSilo's new multi-tenancy features give service providers even greater value by enabling them to operationalize the industry's only endpoint platform with pre- and post-infection protection and automated customized incident response across multiple customer environments and differentiate their offerings with faster incident response SLAs. In an increasingly crowded market, service providers seeking to capture wider security-related business are challenged to differentiate their offerings, while seamlessly managing customers and meeting critical service level agreements (SLAs). Today's announcement makes the enSilo platform a compelling answer for provider's interrelated technology and business challenges," continued Katmor.

According to Gartner's 2017 Market Guide for Managed Endpoint Detection and Response, 15 percent of organizations will be using provider-driven services such as MDR by the year 2020, up from less than one percent today. Gartner further concludes that by 2020, 80% of MSSPs will offer MDR-type services. These metrics and the sheer scale and complexity of protecting diverse fleets of devices and users make it inevitable for service providers to dramatically change the endpoint security market.

"enSilo changes how we perform security operations because the platform's tightly integrated blocking, detection and response capabilities prevent and contain attacks, sparing our analysts from otherwise time-consuming triage efforts. Meanwhile, enSilo's data and visualizations help our team advise and support clients' strategic cyber risk postures and priorities. Features like multi-tenancy make enSilo one of the core technologies we turn to in our security practice," said Oliver Bendig, CEO of Matrix42 AG, a top provider of workspace management software and forward-thinking solutions for modern work environments and also an enSilo partner.

Standing apart from other endpoint security vendors that impact system performance or force users to rely on single-layer security mechanisms prone to failure, the enSilo platform is renowned for integrating next generation antivirus (NGAV) with application communication control, automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) and real-time blocking, threat hunting, incident response and virtual patching capabilities in a single lightweight agent. enSilo earned the prestigious "Recommended" rating in NSS Labs' latest Advanced Endpoint Protection (AEP) Group Test results and recently won high marks in additional independent, hands-on reviews conducted by CSO and SC Media touting enSilo's comprehensive protection, flexibility and ease of management.

Version 3.0 of the enSilo Endpoint Security Platform will be generally available in mid-June. enSilo will be showcasing the enSilo Endpoint Security Platform at InfoSecurity Europe 2018 in stand A230 on June 05-07, 2018 in Olympia, London. For more information on the enSilo Endpoint Security Platform, please visit https://www.ensilo.com/product/.

About enSilo

enSilo comprehensively secures the endpoint pre- and post-infection. enSilo automates and orchestrates detection, prevention and automated real-time response against advanced malware and ransomware without burdening cybersecurity staff. enSilo's single lightweight agent includes next generation antivirus (NGAV), application communication control, automated endpoint detection and response (EDR) with real-time blocking, threat hunting, incident response and virtual patching capabilities. Coupled with a patented approach that has full system visibility, enSilo's endpoint security solution stops modern malware with a high degree of precision and intuitive user interface. Cybersecurity staff with enSilo can effectively manage malware threats without alert fatigue, excessive dwell time or breach anxiety. enSilo's cloud management platform is flexible and extensible to meet operational needs that stop malware impact. For more information please visit www.ensilo.com.

