Enso Launches First Guided AI Agents Platform to Make AI Accessible to SMBs

With $6M in funding from NFX, Enso addresses small business challenges head-on with enterprise-grade AI agent technology

TEL AVIV, Israel, July 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enso today unveiled the industry's first ecosystem of Guided AI Agents, offering small to medium-sized business (SMBs) AI-powered Service-as-a-Software. Launching with over 1,000 AI agents trained and fine-tuned on domain-specific best practices across 70 specific industries, Enso provides SMBs with affordable high-end services critical to running a business—including research, accounting, digital marketing, recruiting and more.

Small businesses employ nearly half of the American workforce and represent 43.5 percent of America's GDP. Yet small businesses continue to suffer growing pains. According to recent research by Microsoft, 59 percent of small business owners want to generate new ideas for growth but are hindered by daily demands, including tasks like customer communication, accounting and administrative tasks like data entry and scheduling.

AI offers a solution by automating these tasks, yet it is cost-prohibitive for small businesses, leaving them behind the technology curb. Enso was created to bridge this gap by providing SMBs with affordable, autonomous service providers that deliver premium quality at a fraction of the cost.

"Running a small business means constantly being in survival mode, lacking the resources and expertise that larger businesses have," said Mickey Haslavsky, CEO of Enso. "AI has fast become readily available to these larger companies, but not to small businesses. We created Enso by making AI accessible to companies that serve traditional industries so they can compete on an equal footing with larger corporations—instead of spending money on bank-breaking agency services."

Enso's platform centers around an innovative concept called Guided AI Agents, designed to overcome the unpredictability and unreliability often associated with conventional AI agents. Traditional AI agents frequently make autonomous decisions that can lead to incorrect outcomes, thereby limiting the ability to provide consistent, high-quality services at scale. Additionally, Enso plans to launch a "Guided AI Agent Builder" for developers to build and market services to SMBs on the platform.

Fueling Enso's launch is a $6 million seed funding round led by NFX with participation from top angel investors, including Yossi Matias, head of AI Google Research, Shmil Levy, ex-GP at Sequoia Capital, Dark Mode ventures, and operators from top companies including Slack, Twitter, OpenAI, and more.

"Small businesses are the backbone of our economy, yet they have passed by the AI revolution," said Gigi Levy-Weiss, Partner at NFX Ventures. "While larger businesses speed by leveraging AI to maximize productivity gains, small businesses struggle to perform the most basic of administrative tasks. Enso is one of the first companies recognizing this need and putting enterprise-grade AI in the hands of emerging companies, democratizing AI by providing access and scalability. We are thrilled to support Enso as it transforms the business landscape and empowers traditional businesses to thrive."

