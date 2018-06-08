Enso Rings & Global Citizen Partner To Launch A Limited-Edition Ring To Raise Awareness On Ending Extreme Poverty By 2030

Enso Rings' Global Citizen ring, a co-branded unisex design in a black and red silicone material is an inventive combination of comfort, style and commitment and represents a community of individuals who are taking action on the world's biggest challenges, engaging a generation of committed Global Citizens through a social statement and symbolic accessory.

"We are incredibly excited to have the support of Enso Rings in our fight to eradicate extreme poverty," said Simon Moss, Co-Founder of Global Citizen. "The Enso ring will drive all Global Citizens to make a powerful statement towards their commitment to activism. We are proud of this partnership that will continue to inspire a movement of changemakers around the world."

"When we scanned the globe for the ideal partner for Enso Rings that aligns most closely with our mission to Be a Force for Good and has a worldwide impact on a daily basis, Global Citizen stood head and shoulders above the rest," said Brighton Jones, Co-Founder of Enso Rings. "Our hope is this ring will inspire Global Citizens to join forces with us to make a worldwide change. We will donate a portion of proceeds from each ring to Global Citizen toward its tireless efforts to end extreme poverty," said Aaron Dalley, Co-Founder of Enso Rings.

Since 2012, Global Citizens have taken more than 12 million actions in the fight against extreme poverty. These actions have resulted in $35 billion in commitments from world leaders that are set to affect the lives of 1 billion people around the world. To learn more about Global Citizen, visit: globalcitizen.org

The ring is available now for $29.99 at ensorings.com/gc

About Global Citizen:

Global Citizen is a movement of engaged citizens who are using their collective voice to end extreme poverty by 2030. On our platform, Global Citizens learn about the systemic causes of extreme poverty, take action on those issues, and earn rewards for their actions — as part of a global community committed to lasting change.

About Enso Rings:

Enso Rings is about balance—balancing commitment and comfort without sacrificing style and offering you a ring you will love wearing and showing off. It's about living a life where nothing gets in the way, without having to pause life to take off the very emblem that represents the life you live. With stunning styles and colors featuring modern silicone designs infused with precious elements to blur the line between metal and malleable, Enso's rings are a perfect fit for any outfit and any occasion. Core to our mission is Rings for a Reason, through which we donate a portion of proceeds from every ring to organizations around the world that are working tirelessly to Be a Force for Good. To learn more and join the movement, please visit ensorings.com

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/enso-rings--global-citizen-partner-to-launch-a-limited-edition-ring-to-raise-awareness-on-ending-extreme-poverty-by-2030-300662562.html

SOURCE Enso Rings

Related Links

https://ensorings.com

