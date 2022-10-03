Enso Village Welcomes New CFO

Timothy Swords Brings Trusted Strategy, Transformation and Mindful Approach

HEALDSBURG, Calif., Oct. 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Enso Village, a Zen-inspired senior living community developed by The Kendal Corporation and the San Francisco Zen Center, is preparing to welcome Timothy Swords as CFO. Timothy begins his new role on October 3, 2022.

"Timothy brings to Enso Village an unparalleled background in integrating mindfulness practice into business process," said Rosemary Jordan, CEO of Enso Village. "I'm looking forward to partnering with him on crafting an exceptional culture to drive exceptional results - all rooted in our Guiding Principles."

As CFO of the newest affiliated community in the Kendal System, Timothy will oversee Finance, Accounting and Audit as well as Business Process Improvement and IT. Having served as a board chair, management consultant and corporate executive with more than 30 years of experience in driving revenue growth and scale across industries including the non-profit sector, he brings proven experience collaborating with executives on all levels.

"We are energized about the decision to bring Timothy into the fold at our newest property," said Rob Lippincott, Chair of the Kendal at Sonoma Board, which oversees Enso Village. "The board is fully confident that he will bring his transformative and mindful approach to advance our entire community."

Previously, Timothy served as Director Risk Management for MUFG Union Bank, Wealth Markets Vice President of Strategy at Union Bank, Vice President of Strategy & Planning at Fidelity Investments, and Managing Associate at PwC.

"We are absolutely thrilled that Timothy will be joining the Kendal family and Enso Village," said Sean Kelly, President and CEO of The Kendal Corporation. "We are confident in his robust strategy skills, pragmatic implementation plans, and his mindful approach when creating consensus among leadership and engagement among employees at all levels."

Timothy teaches mindfulness to corporations as a consultant and credits his decades-long mindfulness meditation practice for laser focus, calm under pressure, and empathic leadership. He enjoys hiking in the SF Bay Area on the weekends. He currently serves as the Board Chair of Interaction Associates, a board member of the Alzheimer's Association of Northern California, a member of the Professional Advisory Board of the Center for Mindful Self-Compassion. His education includes MBA from Harvard Business School and a BS from Boston College. He also holds an Executive Coaching Certificate from William James College and a Professional Mindfulness Teaching Certificate from Mindfulness Training Institute.

"I am honored to join the team at Enso Village as we prepare to open our doors to our vibrant community," said Timothy. "Enso Village beautifully blends a high-quality senior living experience and aging services for which Kendal is known, with the spiritually healing and peaceful presence found at the San Francisco Zen Center. It is a joy to have the opportunity to blend my professional and personal passions with this new and inspiring role."

"It is a rare treat to have the opportunity to work with someone with the mixture of personal qualities and skills that Timothy brings to Enso Village," said Susan O'Connell, spiritual director of Enso Village. "Mindful finance, compassionate collaboration around fiscal strategies, considerate alacrity around meeting challenges - these abilities will serve to support the unique culture we are nurturing, and provide confidence in the long range stability of our community."

About Enso Village

Enso Village is a Life Plan Community currently under construction in Healdsburg, CA, with a focus on mindful aging, the joys of nature, environmental stewardship, and healthy life choices for adults 60+. This approach incorporates mindfulness practice, compassionate action, and memento-moment awareness while in relationship with those being cared for. It is rooted in Buddhist practices of meditation and contemplation. At Enso Village, all medical and caregiving staff have been trained in the practice of contemplative care. The preview center is located at 435 Allan Court Healdsburg, CA 95448. For more information visit enso.kendal.org or call 707-756-5036.

About Kendal

Founded on Quaker principles and guided by its Values and Practices, the operating Kendal affiliates provide independent living, assisted living, memory support, skilled nursing, and rehabilitation care in eight states. Kendal-affiliated senior living communities are located in Hanover, New Hampshire; Ithaca and Sleepy Hollow, New York; Northampton and Easthampton, Massachusetts; Lexington, Virginia; metro Washington, D.C.; Chicago; Kennett Square, West Chester and Newtown, Pennsylvania; and Oberlin, Ohio. Enso Village, a Zen-inspired Life Plan Community, currently is under development in Healdsburg, California. In Ohio, Kentucky and Massachusetts, Kendal at Home combines the security of a continuing care retirement community with the freedom and independence of living at home.

