EnsoData expands sleep apnea screening and diagnosis capabilities with new acquisition

MADISON, Wis., July 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, EnsoData announces the acquisition of sleep testing diagnostic technology from Resonea aimed at reducing the cost of systematically addressing sleep apnea across large patient populations. With this acquisition, EnsoData adds acoustic flow and microphone data channels to enable an exciting new way to pre-screen patients for sleep apnea with an FDA-cleared mobile application and extend the diagnostic capabilities of home sleep testing.

Sleep apnea is an underdiagnosed condition that exacerbates cardiovascular and neurodegenerative diseases, as well as metabolic disorders. An estimated 29 million Americans have sleep apnea and more than 80% of that population is undiagnosed . However, with early identification and treatment of sleep apnea, clinicians reduce healthcare expenses, improve population health, and have a profound impact on healthcare economics.

New acoustic flow and microphone channels will allow EnsoData to improve access in underserved patient populations.

Currently, the most common paths for sleep apnea screening involve face-to-face patient to physician conversations and rely on the use of sleep health screening questionnaires, like the STOP-Bang or Epworth Sleepiness Scale. These limit the accessibility and scalability of screening to reach only a small portion of the total population of patients affected by sleep disorders, leaving the majority of people undiagnosed and unaware of the health impacts.

With this acquisition, EnsoData adds two new channels to the platform - an acoustic flow channel and a microphone channel - which will utilize an FDA-cleared mobile app to record auditory data during sleep, securely transfer that data to the cloud, and enable a breath-by-breath acoustic analysis of respiratory flow and snoring to identify events indicative of sleep apnea or other disorders. Using the patient's existing smartphone, without any proprietary medical hardware, the microphone and acoustic flow respiration signals are leveraged to enable a mobile-first, data-driven approach to pre-screening patients for sleep apnea.

In the diagnostic setting, sleep physicians will have access to these two clinically important channels for sleep studies conducted at home. By pairing an FDA-cleared pulse oximeter with mobile-based microphone and acoustic flow, clinicians can complement the already-data-rich analysis and reporting available in EnsoSleep PPG to obtain an even greater depth and breadth of high-quality clinical data. Physicians can leverage this new output to provide more personalized sleep apnea diagnoses and tailored patient experiences in starting treatment.

"We are very excited to bring both acoustic flow and microphone data to the sleep community to expand the clinical data available for the health systems and providers utilizing PPG-based sleep testing," said Justin Mortara, EnsoData CEO. "This is another step toward simplifying access to sleep care, helping to get more patients with sleep disorders diagnosed and ultimately connected with therapy. As a leader in healthcare AI solutions, EnsoData's device agnostic approach using pulse oximeters (PPG) and now smartphones supports our strategy to deploy flexible solutions that can easily scale to address the unmet clinical needs for sleep testing in the US and globally."

Initial US commercial availability of the new capabilities is expected within 2024.

About EnsoData: EnsoData is a healthcare technology company that uses artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) technology to connect sleep disorder diagnosis to therapy, simplifying and accelerating the sleep care pathway for both physicians and patients. Cleared by the FDA in 2024 , EnsoSleep PPG accelerates the identification, diagnosis, and treatment of sleep disordered breathing with accurate, cost-effective, AI-driven analysis of photoplethysmogram (PPG) signals captured by pulse oximeters. Cleared by the FDA in 2017 and expanded in 2021 , EnsoSleep is an AI-powered sleep scoring and study management solution for in-lab (PSG) and at-home (HSAT) sleep testing that brings all sleep diagnostic devices into a single, cloud-based platform. For more information, visit ensodata.com .

