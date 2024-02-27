Ensolum, LLC Welcomes David Correll as Senior Project Manager

Ensolum, LLC

27 Feb, 2024, 06:00 ET

DALLAS, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensolum, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of David Correll, PG, to our growing Oklahoma City office.  David will be a Senior Project Manager who brings a strong technical background in site assessment and remediation with a track record of successful project execution. He will play an integral role in expanding Ensolum's presence in Oklahoma, developing new business, deepening existing client relationships, and managing and mentoring staff.

David Correll - Senior Project Manager
"We are excited to have David join the Ensolum team to provide regional leadership and senior technical expertise," states Josh Woodall, Director, Oklahoma for Ensolum.

About Ensolum, LLC Ensolum is a client-focused company that delivers environmental, engineering, health, safety, and industrial hygiene services throughout the US. Ensolum offers comprehensive professional and field services to assess, prevent, and remediate environmental issues related to water, soil, waste, air quality, and facilities. Ensolum combines sustainable environmental solutions with forward thinking, cost effective, innovative and value-added technologies that balance our client's economic resources and environmental challenges and provide our clients with a competitive advantage.

Detailed information about Ensolum is available at ensolum.com. Please also connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

SOURCE Ensolum, LLC

