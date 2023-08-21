Ensolum, LLC Welcomes Josh Woodall as Director of Oklahoma Operations

DALLAS, Aug. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensolum, LLC is pleased to announce the addition of Josh Woodall as Senior Managing Geologist and Director of Oklahoma Operations in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. Josh will expand Ensolum's presence into Oklahoma and Kansas and will play an integral role in developing new business, deepening and expanding existing client relationships, and managing and mentoring staff.

Josh is a geologist bringing more than 13 years of expertise in environmental assessment, remediation, and compliance projects, primarily for oil and gas clients. He is a skilled technical environmental professional focusing primarily on risk-based corrective action and risk management. He has extensive experience managing complex impacted groundwater sites and navigating projects through regulatory requirements, including involvement in negotiating with state-level regulatory agencies. Josh is also skilled with a wide range of remedial technologies, which will help keep Ensolum at the forefront of the industry. Over the span of his career, he has acquired management experience with groups of geoscientists, engineers, and other environmental professionals conducting various site assessments, investigation services, and remediation and corrective action projects.

About Ensolum, LLC Ensolum has been recognized as one of the fastest growing engineering and environmental consulting firms in the country, delivering, engineering, environmental, health, safety, and industri­al hygiene services throughout the US. Ensolum offers comprehensive professional and field ser­vices to assess, prevent, and remediate environmental issues related to water, soil, waste, air quality, and facilities. Ensolum combines sustainable environmental solutions with forward-thinking, cost-effective, innovative and value-added technologies that balance economic resources and environmental challenges and provide clients with a competitive advantage.

