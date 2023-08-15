Ensolum, LLC Welcomes Kyle Schildt as Senior Managing Engineer

Ensolum, LLC

15 Aug, 2023, 06:00 ET

DALLAS, Aug. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensolum, LLC is pleased to announce the hiring of Kyle Schildt, Senior Managing Engineer, in the company's Denver, Colorado office. Mr. Schildt brings a new service line for Ensolum into the Front Range of Colorado and will assist with developing new business, expanding client relationships, and hiring and managing staff.

Mr. Schildt is a Civil Engineer with more than 25 years of well-balanced expertise in stormwater discharge permit compliance and construction management, primarily for land development and homebuilding clients and public/private construction projects. He understands how to develop the necessary resources and strategies for clients to complete projects that are high in quality; completed on schedule; meet local, state, and federal requirements; and are both safe and efficient. His primary focus is developing construction stormwater permit compliance programs that are tailor fit to the specific local regulatory nuances and client needs. He then works closely with clients to execute those programs, including seamless implementation, negotiation with regulatory agencies, and adapting when conditions change. He has experience communicating technical concepts and issues, particularly for large-scale projects where major drainage features and high runoff volumes are present.

"I am excited to be working alongside Kyle again" states Ashley Ager, Chief Executive Officer at Ensolum. "I am fortunate to have worked with him in the past. Along with being an exceptional consultant, he is a trusted leader with a strong reputation among staff, coworkers, and clients. His technical and leadership abilities add a new dimension to our Denver team, not only through stormwater and engineering. Kyle's thoughtful and balanced approach to projects, client development, and teammates aligns with Ensolum's goal to exceed expectations and produce results for our clients while fostering a caring culture for employees. He is a natural fit to expand our core group in Denver."

About Ensolum, LLC Ensolum is a client-focused company that delivers environmental, engineering, health, safety, and industri­al hygiene services throughout the US. Ensolum offers comprehensive professional and field ser­vices to assess, prevent, and remediate environmental issues related to water, soil, waste, air quality, and facilities. Ensolum combines sustainable environmental solutions with forward thinking, cost effective, innovative and value-added technologies that balance our client's economic resources and environmental challenges and provide our clients with a competitive advantage.

Detailed information about Ensolum is available at ensolum.com.

SOURCE Ensolum, LLC

