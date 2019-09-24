Ensolvers Selected as the Software Development Provider for Recently Redesigned Audio Streaming App Uforia

AVENTURA, Fla., Sept. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensolvers, a fast-growing software boutique, was selected by Univision to provide software development services for the new front and back-end of Uforia, the recently redesigned audio streaming mobile app and ultimate destination for Latin music fans.

The new Uforia app leverages a third generation cross-platform technology framework that helps minimize the native code needed for Android and iOS platforms while also enabling minor native customizations as needed.

"We're excited to work with Univision to implement the newly designed version of the Uforia app," says Matias Rivero, CTO of Ensolvers. "We were able to quickly integrate with the streaming technology on the app to facilitate Uforia's curated playlists, among other features. We continue to work closely with the Uforia product team to drive continued audio innovation through this unique platform."

"We selected Ensolvers as the development provider of our newly enhanced and redesigned Uforia app because of their high level of client service and ability to deliver great front-end and back-end products efficiently," said Jesus Lara, President of Radio, Univision. "The team worked diligently to solve the technical specs our new app required resulting in a best-in-class digital audio streaming app that brings Latin music and culture to life."

