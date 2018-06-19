Ensono Announces Partnership with Alert Logic for Threat Detection and Response on AWS

Ensono will leverage Alert Logic's managed security service offering built on Alert Logic Cloud Defender suite to deliver increased security and compliance protection for clients' data, workloads and applications based on AWS. This new service offering combines security tools, experts and operational capabilities from Alert Logic with Ensono's existing expertise in AWS managed services and infrastructure security to detect and remediate threats for Ensono's global base of managed AWS clients.

Alert Logic deploys supervised machine learning and anomaly detection to power advanced threat detection backed with Security Operation Center analysts who validate escalated threats. When genuine threat is detected, Alert Logic's team of experts will work with Ensono to enforce a response plan. Using intelligence provided by Alert Logic, Ensono's operations and support teams will work directly with its clients to remediate their environment of the threat, furthering Ensono's managed AWS service capabilities and providing clients with 24/7 Security Operations Center support.

"This partnership gives customers our advanced security technologies delivered through an AWS Advanced Consulting Partner equaling the best business outcomes," said Bob Layton, Vice President of Global Channels at Alert Logic. "We are teaming up with a company that, like us, truly knows the ins-an-outs of AWS environments, so we can provide businesses with the highest caliber of managed security services."

Ensono chose Alert Logic as its security partner because of its ability to monitor, assess, and detect genuine workload threats in real-time. Together, Ensono and Alert Logic will help clients attain the requirements set by various compliance mandates and perform the heavy-lifting security responsibilities clients are to adhere to on AWS, all while lowering their overall cost of security on the AWS platform.

"Ensono's mission is to keep businesses running, allowing our clients to focus on their core business. As cybersecurity continues to impact companies of all sizes and across industries, we want to maintain our reputation as a trusted partner for our clients, helping businesses across the globe," said Brett Moss, SVP and General Manager, Hyperscale Cloud at Ensono. "Partnering with Alert Logic in enabling new security services on our AWS offering continues to move us toward a comprehensive, robust cloud security posture built on best-in-class solutions and enhanced by cloud-native tools."

Additionally, Ensono Security Director Ben Banks will present at Alert Logic Cloud Security Summit on June 20, 2018. His presentation, "The Observation of Trifles - What Sherlock Holmes teaches us about Machine Learning and Security," will take place at 14:45 BST / 08:45 CT at the Summit in London.

For more information about Ensono's managed AWS services, please visit https://www.ensono.com/hybrid-cloud/managed-aws.

About Ensono

For business leaders managing lots of complexity or disrupting the status quo, Ensono delivers complete Hybrid IT services, from mainframe to cloud, tailored to each client's journey. Whether you're leveraging the power of the cloud or modernizing legacy technologies, you'll be on track to operate for today and optimize for tomorrow. Named a Top 15 Sourcing Service Provider by ISG, some of the world's most successful companies rely on us to help them be great at what they do. Ensono has nearly 2,000 associates globally and is ranked in The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For. Our offices are headquartered in greater Chicago. Visit us at www.ensono.com.

About Alert Logic

Serving more than 4,000 customers, Alert Logic is the leader in security and compliance solutions that deliver deep security insight and continuous protection at a lower cost than traditional security solutions. Alert Logic, founded in 2002, is headquartered in Houston, Texas, with offices in Austin, Seattle, Dallas, Cardiff, Belfast and London. For more information, please visit www.alertlogic.com.

