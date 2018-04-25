Ensono Increases Commitment to Amazon Web Services Excellence by Reaching 100 AWS Partner Network Certifications

APN certifications are recognized industry-wide as a credential displaying expertise on AWS. In 2017, Ensono launched its AWS Certification program to increase credibility in the market, user confidence and competency for workloads on AWS. Ensono's training and certification program is designed to address the skill and knowledge requirements of the primary roles in IT that design, develop, and operate AWS cloud-based solutions.

"By elevating our AWS expertise, we can ensure our clients' AWS environments are built to support and fit their specific needs," said Michelle Roberts, director of partner engagement, hyperscale cloud, Ensono. "The significant jump in certifications demonstrates the hard-work and dedication of our associates."

There are five different main AWS certifications, all of which are held by Ensono employees: AWS Certified Solutions Architect Associate, AWS Certified SysOps Administrator Associate, AWS Certified Developer Associate, AWS Certified Solutions Architect Professional, and AWS Certified Developer Professional. In addition, several Ensono associates hold the AWS Certified Cloud Practitioner, as well as specialties in Networking Security & Big Data. The combination of the volume and variety of these accreditations makes Ensono a standout AWS Managed Services Provider (MSP), allowing them to better serve a wider demographic of organizations, no matter the size or industry.

"Ensono is committed to continuous education, and we are always looking for ways to expand our skill sets to better serve our clients," said Roberts. "We're so proud to reach 100 AWS certifications and will continue to advance both our internal program and overall expertise."

For more information about Ensono's managed AWS services, please visit www.ensono.com/cloud/managed-aws.

About Ensono

For business leaders managing lots of complexity or disrupting the status quo, Ensono delivers complete Hybrid IT services and governance, from cloud to mainframe, tailored to each client's journey. Whether you're leveraging the power of the cloud or modernizing legacy technologies, you'll be on track to operate for today and optimize for tomorrow. Some of the world's most successful companies rely on us to help them be great at what they do. We've been named a Top 15 Sourcing Service Provider by ISG, as well as acknowledged by the Uptime Institute for 100% availability. Ensono has over 1,000 associates across North America and Europe and is ranked 21st in The Sunday Times 100 Best Companies to Work For. Our offices are headquartered in greater Chicago. Visit us at www.ensono.com.

