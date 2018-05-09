Ensono Recognized as Market Leader in Data Center Services by ISG

"The market for data center managed and transformation services is growing rapidly, fueled by growing enterprise demand for flexible, always-available, cloud-based infrastructure to support the pace and demands of digital business," said Jan Erik Aase, director and principal analyst with ISG Research. "Our research considers four buyer types when evaluating how each service provider meets their specialized needs. Ensono scored highly in the Traditional buyer archetype and is considered a market leader in that area."

According to the ISG Provider Lens™ Data Center Outsourcing Archetype Report, "Ensono's data center outsourcing revenue grew eight percent over the previous year." The report also notes that "Ensono's strength in cloud services (private cloud, managed AWS and managed Azure) is around hybrid infrastructure management, including scenarios where mainframe and midrange components are involved."

Ensono is recognized for its leadership and expertise in managing mission-critical workloads for businesses. Ensono's unique ability to assist enterprises through every stage of digital transformation is reinforced in being named by ISG as a leader in the Traditional Archetype and noteworthy in the Managed Services (Mid-Sized Deal Focus), Large Scale Transformation and Pioneering Archetypes.

"Our goal is to enable our clients to focus on meeting the needs of their customers without the day-to-day burden of managing their infrastructure," said Marc Capri, president of Ensono. "Ensono demonstrates a level of expertise and technological capabilities superior to other vendors, and being recognized as a leader by ISG reinforces that competency."

The ISG Provider Lens™ report assessed the capabilities of 25 Data Center Outsourcing providers serving the U.S. market based on the needs of enterprise customers as defined by these four buyer archetypes:

Traditional: These enterprises have limited outsourcing experience and only outsource a fraction of their data center operations, typically for staff augmentation and cost savings. Managed Services: This buyer is ready to move from small outsourcing relationships to a moderate level of hybrid cloud adoption and embrace multi-sourcing arrangements. Large Scale Transformation: These buyers are third-generation outsourcers and view providers as strategic partners. They offer as-a-service, utility-based models to their business units, seek greater use of private cloud and wish to automate infrastructure management. Pioneering: These enterprises look to extend their transformation initiatives with software-defined networking and storage, optimize their hybrid cloud environments, strive to improve developer productivity and prefer a DevOps approach to managing their infrastructure.

To view a customized version of the ISG Provider Lens™ Data Center Outsourcing Archetype Report, visit the Ensono website www.ensono.com.

