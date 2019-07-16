Ensono renews as an Azure Expert MSP and plans to use Azure Lighthouse

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., July 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- As a continuing Azure Expert MSP, Ensono is announcing support for Azure's new offering, Microsoft Azure Lighthouse.

Ensono has proven its expertise in helping clients adopt and manage Azure services. Ensono's clients receive highly qualified technology and a team of consultants, including 15-year Microsoft MVP Gordon Mckenna, to help them digitally transform fast and efficiently. Ensono has demonstrated technical expertise, assessment and design, build and migration, cloud operations and service management, security and governance, SLAs customer satisfaction, cost optimization and reporting for its Azure services.

"As an Azure Expert MSP, we assure our clients that they receive the highest quality service for their cloud journey," Executive Vice President of Technology and Strategy Brian Klingbeil said. "This designation is a testament to our team's hard work and innovation as Microsoft continues to raise the bar."

The launch of Azure Lighthouse provides service providers with a single control plane to view and manage Azure across their customer's Azure resources and subscriptions with higher automation, scale and governance. Azure Expert MSP's were among the first to participate in the shaping of this product with Microsoft's engineering team. These capabilities will allow Ensono to deliver greater visibility and enhanced precision to clients, while optimizing the managed Azure experience.

Erin Chapple, Corporate Vice President, Azure Compute, Microsoft said, "As customers increasingly benefit from the transformation opportunity Microsoft Azure unlocks, having the right partners and tools are key to success. Partners such as Ensono bring new tools to our service provider ecosystem by integrating with Azure Lighthouse, enabling even greater scale and automation."

For more information about Ensono's hybrid cloud services, visit https://www.ensono.com/hybrid-cloud .

