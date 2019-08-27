Ensono to Offer Managed Services on VMware Cloud on AWS

DOWNERS GROVE, Ill., Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensono, a leading hybrid IT services provider, today announced it will provide customers a managed services offering for VMware Cloud on AWS and has achieved the VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency. VMware Cloud on AWS delivers VMware's software-defined data center (SDDC) via the AWS Cloud, allowing customers to run applications across operationally consistent VMware vSphere-based private, public and hybrid cloud environments, with optimized access to a broad range of AWS services.

The VMware Cloud Provider Program MSP model is for partners that offer managed services and consulting services, and includes tools, training and expertise required for partners to develop and deliver managed services for VMware Cloud on AWS. The VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency provides the sales and technical training partners need to help customers be successful with hybrid cloud solutions and services.

Ensono Managed VMware Cloud™ on AWS enables clients to digitally transform at their own speed, creating a roadmap for the future while still being able to leverage existing applications and public cloud services in sync. The new offering will also meet clients' geographic needs by capitalizing on the extensive global footprint of VMware Cloud-enabled AWS data centers.

"Ensono's mission is to meet clients where they are in their digital transformation journeys and to work with them on a future-ready strategy," said Oliver Presland, Vice President of Global Product Management, Ensono. "Ensono Managed VMware Cloud on AWS empowers clients to transform at their own pace with a low-risk migration to public cloud."

Public clouds enable customers to gain flexibility and speed to respond to changing business needs, accelerate innovation, and align costs to business requirements. Customers are also recognizing the benefit of having public clouds integrate and work seamlessly with on-premises infrastructure in order to take advantage of existing teams, skillsets, tools and processes.

VMware Cloud on AWS enables customers to add value to their business in the AWS cloud, while maximizing their VMware investments, without the need to buy new hardware, or refactor applications.

Enterprise customers can work with partners such as Ensono Managed VMware Cloud on AWS to be their trusted advisors as they move towards the emerging hybrid cloud model. Ensono brings industry and technical expertise to customers to help them quickly execute on their digital transformation initiatives using VMware Cloud on AWS.

"We are pleased to see Ensono Managed VMware Cloud on AWS deliver a managed service offering for VMware Cloud on AWS, and achieve the new VMware Cloud on AWS Solution Competency. With this, Ensono Managed VMware Cloud on AWS can help customers accelerate cloud adoption and migration, modernize their data center environments and increase IT efficiency," said Jim Aluotto, Senior Director, Americas Cloud Provider Business, VMware. "VMware Cloud on AWS provides a full VMware-based software-defined data center experience extending from customers' on-premises environment to AWS, the world's largest public cloud. The solution enables customers to eliminate operational complexity by managing a hybrid cloud environment with familiar VMware tools."

About VMware Cloud on AWS

Delivered, sold and supported by VMware and its partners as an on-demand service, and running on Amazon EC2 elastic, bare-metal infrastructure, VMware Cloud on AWS is powered by VMware Cloud Foundation, the unified SDDC platform that integrates vSphere, VMware vSAN and VMware NSX virtualization technologies. With the same infrastructure and operational experience on-premises and in the cloud, IT teams can quickly derive business value from use of the AWS and VMware hybrid cloud experience. For more information on the VMware Cloud on AWS partner ecosystem, visit: http://cloud.vmware.com/vmc-aws .

For more information on the VMware Partner Network and Solution Competencies, please visit www.vmware.com.

About Ensono

Ensono helps IT leaders be the catalyst for change by harnessing the power of hybrid IT to transform their businesses. We accelerate digital transformation by increasing agility and scalability through infrastructure modernization and migration to public cloud. Our broad services portfolio, from mainframe to cloud, is powered by an award-winning IT insights platform and is designed to help our clients operate for today and optimize for tomorrow. We are certified experts in AWS and Azure and recognized as Microsoft Datacenter Transformation Partner of the Year. Ensono has over 2,000 associates around the world and is headquartered in greater Chicago. Visit us at www.ensono.com .

VMware, VMware Cloud, vSphere, VMware Cloud Provider, Cloud Foundation, vSAN, and NSX are registered trademarks or trademarks of VMware, Inc. in the United States and other jurisdictions.

