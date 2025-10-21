Ensora Health releases Future of Therapy report, revealing therapists' current views and predictions for mental healthcare in 2030

Insights from 1,300+ therapists highlight the trends, challenges, and innovations shaping the next era of care.

BOSTON, Oct. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensora Health, the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, today released its Future of Therapy report. This nationwide study captures the voices of over 1,300 mental and behavioral health professionals. The report explores the evolving landscape of therapy through four critical lenses: AI in practice, clinician burnout, access and equity, and whole person care.

"Therapists are navigating both significant challenges and new opportunities," said Cory Polonetsky, Vice President of Product Marketing at Ensora Health. "The Future of Therapy report captures their realities and aspirations, offering insights to help therapists compare their experiences with peers across the country, and reinforcing that they're not alone in addressing today's obstacles."

Key findings from the report:

AI is already here.

40% of therapists are using AI tools today for at least one task.

Therapists use AI most often to help with administrative tasks like scheduling and reminders, (30%), note-taking (23%), or client intake (21%).

Despite this adoption of AI, therapists express concerns about client data privacy (79%), losing human connection (75%), underscoring the need for ethical, therapist-controlled AI solutions.

Burnout is at crisis levels.

A staggering 82% of therapists report burnout, with nearly 1 in 3 experiencing it at extreme levels.

Top drivers of burnout include low pay (56%), insurance frustrations (53%), and administrative overload (52%).

Only 32% believe burnout will improve in the next five years.

Access and equity remain elusive.

99% of therapists say systemic barriers prevent clients from receiving quality care.

The most cited obstacles to care include inadequate insurance coverage (83%), rural mental health deserts (60%), and disability-related challenges (53%).

Just 22% expect meaningful progress on equity by 2030.

Whole person care is the future, but not yet the norm.

94% of therapists say whole person care is essential, but 77% cite insurance rules as the biggest barrier to delivering it.

Despite this, 70% believe they are uniquely positioned to lead the shift toward integrated, client-centered care.

Ensora Health's role in shaping the future

Ensora Health is actively addressing the challenges outlined in the Future of Therapy report with targeted solutions designed to support therapists and improve care delivery. The company is reducing administrative burden through AI-powered tools that maintain human connection, helping clinicians spend more time with clients and less on paperwork. Ensora also supports clinician wellbeing by streamlining practice management and simplifying reimbursement processes. In addition, Ensora is advancing equity and whole person care by enabling scalable, inclusive care models that extend services to underserved communities.

"This report is more than research, it's a roadmap," said John Damgaard, Chief Executive Officer at Ensora Health. "We're building the tools therapists need not just to survive today's challenges, but to lead the transformation of care for tomorrow."

About Ensora Health

Ensora Health is the leading provider of software and services for mental, behavioral, and rehabilitative health therapists, trusted by over 200,000 individual providers and more than 28,000 practices. Our unmatched expertise, partnership, and breadth of products allow us to fine-tune solutions that meet the specific needs of everyone from solo practitioners to larger practices. With AI-enabled solutions that span practice management to electronic medical records and e-prescribing to billing, we help eliminate administrative complexity and create harmony between therapists, their clients and the whole healthcare community. Learn more at www.ensorahealth.com.

