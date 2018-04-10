Ensorcia Metals Scores Legal Win Against Rare Earth Elements Development Services Mineral Research LLC (REED)

"We are grateful that the Court dismissed the bankruptcy filing of Mr. Walker's company. Ensorcia has been fighting to get Walker's companies to honor their contractual obligations since Walker took control. We look forward to resolving this matter once and for all," said Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Ensorcia.

Ensorcia has brought an action in U.S. district court for the Southern District of Texas to get Walker's companies to honor their contractual commitments.

Ensorcia Metals Corporation was represented by Wallace Showman of Ajamie LLP, 460 Park Avenue, 21st floor, New York, NY 10022 and by Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas, Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas.

REED was represented by Cory Haugland of James and Haugland, 609 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas.

