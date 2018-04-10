Ensorcia Metals Scores Legal Win Against Rare Earth Elements Development Services Mineral Research LLC (REED)

HOUSTON, April 10, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Ensorcia Metals Corporation announced today that it won a major victory in Federal Bankruptcy Court in El Paso, Texas on April 9, 2018. The UNITED STATES BANKRUPTCY COURT, WESTERN DISTRICT OF TEXAS, EL PASO DIVISION, dismissed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing by Rare Earth Elements Development Services Mineral Research LLC (REED). REED is controlled by country western singer Clay Walker. The Court found that the bankruptcy petition filed by Walker's company, REED, was not filed in good faith, that it was filed for an improper purpose, and that the intent of REED's filing was to extricate itself from a disputed agreement to benefit another Walker-controlled company, Alger Alternative Energy, of which Mr. Walker is CEO.
"We are grateful that the Court dismissed the bankruptcy filing of Mr. Walker's company. Ensorcia has been fighting to get Walker's companies to honor their contractual obligations since Walker took control. We look forward to resolving this matter once and for all," said Peter Mirijanian, a spokesperson for Ensorcia.
Ensorcia has brought an action in U.S. district court for the Southern District of Texas to get Walker's companies to honor their contractual commitments.
Ensorcia Metals Corporation was represented by Wallace Showman of Ajamie LLP, 460 Park Avenue, 21st floor, New York, NY 10022 and by Kemp Smith LLP, 221 N. Kansas, Suite 1700, El Paso, Texas.
REED was represented by Cory Haugland of James and Haugland, 609 Montana Avenue, El Paso, Texas.
