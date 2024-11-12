Enspectra Health's groundbreaking cross-modal platform pioneers transformation in the field of skin health

A new publication in a Nature Research journal describes the novel technology behind the recently FDA-cleared imaging modality, a major advancement in a decades-old field.

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspectra Health, a health technology company leveraging machine learning and proprietary imaging technology to advance skin health, announced today the publication of its innovative cross-modal imaging technology, a method for real-time visualization of skin cellular structure and composition, in Scientific Reports, a journal of the Nature Research family. The publication, titled "Handheld multiphoton and pinhole-free reflectance confocal microscopy enables noninvasive real-time, cross-sectional imaging of skin," was published online. Easily portable and handheld, cross-model imaging digitizes histopathology directly from a patient's skin to provide actionable health insights for dermatologists.

"Our aim is to make the invisible digital by unveiling cellular and molecular information beneath the skin's surface," said Gabriel Sanchez, Ph.D., CEO and co-founder of Enspectra Health. "We believe cross-modal imaging is a patient-centric platform that will usher in a new era of digital dermatology."

The scientific publication outlines how cross-modal technology overcomes the limitations of prior imaging modalities such as monochromatic images and rigid positioning of patients. The revolutionary cross-modal imaging technology delivers high-resolution, multi-color (Tetrachrome™) results in an intuitive, user-friendly system making it a practical solution for the in-office dermatology practice setting. The performance of the technology was evaluated with healthy human participants ranging in age from 9–81 years and in skin type diversity from Fitzpatrick I-V. Ethnic representation was a strength of the study; 43% of participants identified as Hispanic/Latino, Asian, Black/African American, or as multiracial. Additionally, feasibility performance was evaluated in lesions suspected of skin cancer with observational results consistent with traditional H&E histopathology.

"Enspectra Health's cross-modal technology is a very exciting innovation that can transform how skin is assessed in dermatology," said Roberto Novoa, MD, board-certified dermatologist and dermatopathologist. "I can envision a future where physicians integrate noninvasive cross-modal imaging into their workflow in order to have instantly available clinical insights enabling them to provide personalized patient care."

Enspectra Health is redefining how skin health is managed by leveraging artificial intelligence to build applications from cross-modal imaging data. The generated datasets unlock rich morphological and compositional data which, when coupled with machine learning, can drive advances in clinical decision support and predictive modeling.

"The skin is a window into human health and Enspectra Health's innovation allows us a look into that window," said Justin Ko, MD, MBA board-certified dermatologist. "The ability to create digital datasets of diverse skin types enables the meaningful application of A.I. in dermatology."

About Enspectra Health

Enspectra Health is an emerging, privately held healthtech company pioneering the virtual biopsy to transform the way physicians evaluate a broad spectrum of skin conditions. The Company's novel cross-modal technology combines reflectance confocal and multiphoton laser scanning microscopy to instantaneously digitize cellular images of skin noninvasively. For more information, please visit www.enspectrahealth.com.

SOURCE Enspectra Health