Enspira Launches New Talent Acquisition Business, Appoints Alan Mait as President

To lead the new business unit, Enspira has selected Alan Mait to serve as President of Search. Alan is a seasoned HR executive search leader with more than 20 years in the field. His experience spans the U.S., Europe, and Asia-Pacific, where he has built and managed high-performing, market-leading teams.

In his role, newly created at Enspira, Mait will oversee a diverse team that includes a unique blend of leaders with comprehensive HR search experience and career consultants with in-depth expertise in Talent Acquisition transformation and optimization with a lens of diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging and track record of operational excellence in recruiting.

Alan brings a tremendous international perspective and a diversity of experience to Enspira, and we couldn't think of a better fit to lead Search," said Enspira's Founder and CEO, Kurt Landon. "He has learned the value of cultivating, maintaining, and enhancing relationships with senior business and HR leaders, offering credible and accurate market information to aid key hiring decisions—and we know he'll do the same for clients of Enspira's Search."

Enspira's search business will provide a total solution, including executive search, in-house recruiting support, and optimization of talent acquisition functions. By understanding the candidate market, streamlining and articulating employer value proposition, and providing access to diverse, expansive candidate pools, Enspira will enable companies to swiftly recruit top-tier candidates, reduce cost per hire, and improve overall efficiency and effectiveness in their talent acquisition efforts.

Enspira leverages an immense wealth of knowledge and expertise when working with our clients through its strong bench of HR and business leaders who have built, managed, and developed teams. Throughout the search process, the company strives to provide visibility to both clients and candidates.

"Our unrivaled expertise across the HR landscape puts Enspira in a unique position to offer HR professionals a forward-thinking, equitable, and inclusive search experience," said Mait. "Securing game-changing human capital for your organization now will mean you set the standards of tomorrow, and at Enspira—through the Search division--we're here to help our clients achieve just that."

Since its launch in 2018, Enspira has been helping clients with their HR needs and consistently delivering the most practical and pragmatic ways to implement them within their organizations. The breakthrough consulting firm has grown from one person to over 40 consultants with hundreds of years of collective and diverse experience. Its unwavering commitment remains the same as when the company was founded: to reimagine and revolutionize the human-work experience by putting the power of business purpose in the hands of their people. With the implementation of Search, the new offering will further deliver superior results to its clients.

"We seek to implement Search with the same key company values we've championed in all other areas of the company. Long-term relationships matter, so at Search, we will continue to put in the time and effort to understand our clients and their needs, and we will continue to embrace and champion diversity, equity, inclusion, and belonging in the workplace," added Landon.

About Enspira

Founded in 2018, Enspira started with the simple philosophy in mind: deliver fit-for-purpose, client-focused HR solutions that help people and organizations grow and thrive together. Today, Enspira is an innovative, LGBTQ-owned HR services, Search, and technology firm headquartered in Southern California, working to reimagine and revolutionize the human-work experience. By presenting the best and brightest and intentionally listening to the human heartbeat of organizations, Enspira is putting the power of company purpose in the hands of the people. For more information, visit enspirahr.com.

SOURCE Enspira