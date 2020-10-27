Enspire Announces Mark Huber as Chief Strategy Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, Oct. 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspire Healthcare LLC ("Enspire") originator of Engagement Intelligence and digital workforce platforms, announced today that Mark Huber joined Enspire as Chief Strategy Officer effective Oct. 14, 2020. Mark was appointed following a strategic growth planning session where Enspire determined that Mark's knowledge, skills and experience would complement the existing leadership team.

Mark Huber is a visionary leader with an established track record of leading organizations through acutely challenging circumstances and high growth. With a keen eye for opportunity, he creates passionate, highly competitive, "winning" cultures through recruiting "A" players and pushing the limits of performance. He prides himself on "setting unreasonable goals and holding people accountable." This approach has resulted in Mark selling five companies to publicly traded strategic buyers.

"I have spent the last three years looking for the right combination of team, timing and opportunity. I have found it in Enspire! I am so impressed with the team that has been assembled and the collective drive they demonstrate for achieving results and valuing people. This is a technology tool which actually improves the lives of employees and their families and at the same time helps drive communication, engagement and performance for the employer. Where I come from they call that win-win," expresses Huber.

The Enspire Platform integrates everything employees need into one digital hub. Enspire removes barriers for real-time employee communication by providing a code-free platform for mobile engagement. You don't need to be a developer to reach your employees through mobile: using the Enspire Platform anyone within HR, Safety, Total Rewards, CEOs and Communication teams can easily add content, personalize experiences and send targeted push notifications that reach your employees when and where it matters. Enspire also gives you full access to digital strategy teams and Enspire Analytics Engine for expert insights and designs that align employee communication needs with business priorities. In this time of remote workforces and increased demand for better employee communication, Enspire developed Engagement Intelligence to power true connectivity.

Enspire CEO and Founder Amanda Wiles confirms, "Enspire is experiencing exponential growth, as we enter this new phase of transformation and leverage the progress of recent years, this is the right time to accelerate our growth strategy. Mark has an outstanding track record of implementing and executing growth strategy in fast-paced organizations across industries. He is a respected leader that values people which is core to our Enspire leadership team and culture. Mark's extensive success in scaling growth initiatives ensure Enspire will continue to deliver value for our clients, internal teams and partners for the long term."

Contact Us: We look forward to hearing from you, contact Enspire at [email protected] or learn more at https://enspire.me.

Press Contact for Enspire is Amy Downey: [email protected]

