Enspire DBS Therapy Announces $10.3 Million Series B1 Financing to Advance Pivotal Development of DBS-Enabled Stroke Rehabilitation

Financing led by Genesys Capital with participation from Cleveland Clinic and JobsOhio Ventures





Genesys Capital Managing Partner Jamie Stiff to join Enspire Board of Directors





Proceeds to support continued enrollment of the RESTORE pivotal clinical trial

CLEVELAND, Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Enspire DBS Therapy, Inc. ("Enspire"), a clinical-stage company developing an implantable neuromodulation therapy for post-stroke recovery, today announced that it has raised $10.3 million in a Series B1 financing led by new investor Genesys Capital, with participation from existing investors Cleveland Clinic and JobsOhio Ventures.

Proceeds from the financing will be used to continue enrollment in the multicenter RESTORE pivotal clinical trial, which evaluates deep brain stimulation combined with structured rehabilitation ("DBS + Rehab") for patients with chronic upper-extremity impairment due to stroke. The RESTORE study is designed to generate the long-term safety and effectiveness data required to support future FDA marketing authorization. Interim results are expected in mid 2027.

"This financing represents an important milestone for Enspire as we advance RESTORE through pivotal clinical development," said Scott Kokones, Chief Executive Officer of Enspire DBS Therapy. "With strong continued support from Cleveland Clinic and JobsOhio Ventures, and the addition of Genesys Capital as a new lead investor, we are well positioned to execute our clinical strategy and advance a potential first-in-class brain therapy for stroke recovery."

As part of the financing, Jamie Stiff, Managing Partner at Genesys Capital, will join Enspire's Board of Directors.

"Genesys Capital invests in companies developing transformative therapies across biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, and medical technology," said Stiff. "The Enspire team has made remarkable progress advancing DBS-enabled rehabilitation for patients with neurological deficits following stroke. I am excited to join the Board and support the continued clinical progress of RESTORE and the company's long-term vision."

About Stroke

Approximately 800,000 people in the United States experience a stroke each year, making stroke a leading cause of long-term disability. While many patients survive the acute event, persistent neurological impairment often compromises quality of life and independence, with nearly 50% of survivors requiring assistance with daily activities.

About the RESTORE Pivotal Study

The RESTORE Stroke Pivotal Study is a multicenter clinical trial evaluating the safety and effectiveness of DBS + Rehab for improving arm strength and functional recovery following stroke. DBS for post-stroke rehabilitation is investigational and is being studied under Enspire's FDA-approved Investigational Device Exemption (IDE).

Each participant is implanted with a commercially available third-party DBS system and completes a five-month outpatient rehabilitation program. Following a blinded, randomized five-month comparison between DBS + Rehab and rehabilitation-only control, participants initially assigned to control cross over to receive DBS and complete an additional five-month therapy phase. Results are expected in mid 2027.

For more information, visit ClinicalTrials.gov (NCT05701280) or www.restorestrokestudy.com. The RESTORE trial is actively recruiting.

About Enspire DBS Therapy

Enspire DBS Therapy, Inc., headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, is a clinical-stage medical device company focused on developing neuromodulation therapies to restore function in patients living with disability after stroke. Founded in 2010, Enspire is a Cleveland Clinic portfolio company dedicated to translating breakthrough neuroscience into clinically meaningful outcomes.

For more information, visit www.enspiredbs.com.

About Genesys Capital

Genesys Capital is a Toronto-based venture capital firm investing in early-stage life sciences companies addressing areas of significant unmet medical need. With more than 25 years of experience, Genesys has generated over 20 exits and is widely recognized as Canada's most successful life sciences venture firm. For more information, visit www.genesyscapital.com.

SOURCE Enspire DBS Therapy, Inc.