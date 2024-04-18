Enstall Joins Agile Electrification Project as Founding Sponsor

Global Leader in Rooftop Solar Mounting and Digital Solutions Takes Leadership Role in Leveraging Home Electrification to Drive the CA Solar Industry

GREENWICH, Conn., April 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Enstall, the global leader in solar mounting and digital solutions, has joined the Agile Electrification Project (Agile) as a Founding Sponsor. The project, a partnership with the University of California-San Diego and industry leaders, has been launched to help protect California's 17,000 solar jobs by reducing costs and barriers to home electrification. The Agile Electrification Project is initially launching with research projects designed to improve bill calibration modeling, advance accurate customer proposals, and increase homeowner's access to incentives. Enstall is dedicated to supporting continuous innovation and product development to accelerate solar adoption.

"We're delighted to be a founding sponsor of the Agile Electrification Project to help protect solar jobs in California. Initiatives like this fit perfectly with Enstall's efforts to make solar installation fast, safe, and easy. We're dedicated to developing digital tools and hardware that help installers simplify the process of home electrification," said Joris Tinbergen, VP Global Digital at Enstall. "California's new NEM rules will require innovation and new solutions to maintain growth."

"Enstall has shown tremendous industry leadership by supporting the Agile Electrification Project. Their commitment to bringing residential solar contractors into the electrification era is currently laying the foundation for the next era of our industry. We look forward to working with their innovation team to further accelerate this important transformation," said Andrew Krause, CEO Northern Pacific Power Systems and initiator of the Agile Electrification Project.

The Enstall family of brands, IronRidge, EcoFasten, PanelClaw, Esdec, Blubase, CPX, and Sunfer, share the mission to accelerate solar adoption. Enstall's companies invest heavily in research and development to increase the industry's capacity by developing mounting and digital solutions that make solar installation fast, easy, and safe. The company's digital tools have been utilized millions of times by installers to create solutions for every type of roof.

For more information about Enstall and its companies, visit: https://enstall.com/ .

About Enstall

Enstall is the global leader in rooftop solar mounting and digital solutions. The Enstall family of brands, IronRidge, EcoFasten, PanelClaw, Esdec, Blubase, CPX, and Sunfer,, share our mission to accelerate solar adoption and deliver solar sooner. We develop highly reliable PV mounting solutions and digital capabilities that create less hassle and deliver more value for solar professionals. Founded more than 20 years ago, we're the largest and most trusted partner in the industry with more than 10 Gigawatts of solar utilizing our solutions. Enstall's companies operate in the top rooftop solar markets in the U.S. and Europe.

