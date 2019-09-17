Enstoa Launches Thryssa - New Fastest to Deploy Capital Projects Management Solution

NEW YORK, Sept. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Enstoa, Inc., the only company that focuses exclusively on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment, today announced the launch of Thryssa, a best-practice-driven, fastest to deploy, right-sized packaged solution for capital projects management.

Thryssa combines essential applications with round-the-clock support and no fuss infrastructure. The solution utilizes Oracle Primavera Unifier for management of project costs, contracts and collaboration; Oracle Primavera P6 as the scheduling solution; Tableau's ready-to-go dashboards for analysis and visualization across an entire project portfolio; and Enstoa Adapters pre-configured to facilitate the transfer of data between these systems and the ERP system. Thryssa is installed on scalable Oracle and Enstoa cloud infrastructure, complete with full security, hosting and disaster recovery services.

"Modern digital project management information systems (PMIS) provide organizations with an integrated enterprise platform for cost, schedule and resource management," said Enstoa CEO Jordan Cram. "Unfortunately, a full-size, customized PMIS solution involves too many decisions, too long to a path to ROI, and considerable expense. That's why we created Thryssa."

Thryssa delivers increased efficiency and quality while lowering risk:

Paper-based processes are converted to digital for easier storage, powerful retrieval and data-driven analytics. Templates of common business processes and forms, with personalization options, enable users to perform work right away.

Enstoa's turnkey integrations enable the right information to reside in one single source of truth system. Large datasets can be moved automatically among popular external applications like PeopleSoft.

Enstoa's Organizational Adoption services are included, helping teams to adapt quickly and seamlessly.

Thryssa already incorporates the necessary configuration options to allow for fast installation. Training starts before install and is gradual, not one-and-done. Enstoa continues to optimize and support clients post initial deployment to help with expanded use and even greater return on investment.

Cram continued, "Thryssa fuses industry leading applications, loaded up with business processes and perfected by Enstoa's decades of expertise. At 30 days to production use and 9 months to ROI, we know how to get it together – fast."

Enstoa, Inc. is located at 151 West 25th St Floor 9, New York, NY 10001. They can be reached at +1 (212) 913-0870 or by visiting www.enstoa.com. For the latest news and updates, follow @enstoa on LinkedIn and Twitter and @enstoainc on Facebook.

About Enstoa

Founded in 2007, Enstoa is the only company that maintains an exclusive focus on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment. Clients are empowered to build and do more through advanced technology, decades' worth of benchmarking data, industry-leading expertise, and evidence-based change management. Enstoa's unrivaled blend of solutions and skills mean that even the most complex projects and portfolios can achieve true digital transformation and 360° visibility. The company services a rapidly growing roster of clients active across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, engineering and construction, public infrastructure, transportation, and manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.enstoa.com.

