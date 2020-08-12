Enstoa Named to Inc. 5000 for Ninth Year

NEW YORK, Aug. 12, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Enstoa, Inc. today announced Inc. Magazine has named it as one of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is the ninth year the firm has been included on the magazine's distinguished, annual Inc. 5000 list. It should be their tenth year; however, they were so busy in 2017 that they missed the application.

Enstoa has continued to experience strong growth with a three-year growth rate of 55.4 percent and has many accomplishments to celebrate with the launch of two new products. Thryssa, a best-practice-driven, fastest to deploy, right-sized solution for capital projects management; and Colonnade, a collection of expert-led, virtual classes concentrating on the most powerful concepts for managing and operating the built environment.

This year, Enstoa ranked 4988 on the list. While this is a lower rank than the company has scored in past years on Inc. 5000, like most actors at the Academy Awards, Enstoa is honored to even be nominated. It's better to be at the back of the VIP section, than completely missing the guest list, after all.

"It is such an achievement to make this prestigious list for a ninth, er, tenth year. Our continued growth is driven by the passion of our people and commitment from our clients and partners to accelerate digital transformation for the built environment," said Enstoa CEO Jordan Cram.

Enstoa, Inc. is located at 1178 Broadway 3rd Floor, New York, NY 10001.

About Enstoa

Founded in 2007, Enstoa is the only company that maintains an exclusive focus on accelerated digital transformation for the built environment. Clients are empowered to build and do more through advanced technology, decades' worth of benchmarking data, industry-leading expertise, and evidence-based change management. Enstoa's unrivaled blend of solutions and skills mean that even the most complex projects and portfolios can achieve true digital transformation and 360° visibility. The company services a rapidly growing roster of clients active across a wide range of industries including energy, healthcare, engineering and construction, public infrastructure, transportation, and manufacturing. For more information, visit http://www.enstoa.com.

